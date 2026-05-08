Five years ago, almost to the day, Dr. Anthony Fauci lied to Congress and to the American people.

Fauci, the former head of the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Disease (NIAID), told Congress that he had not funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).

As Senator Rand Paul (R–KY) recently noted, the statute of limitations on that crime expire on Monday, May 11. Paul is calling for a Fauci indictment. As the clock ticks down, Congress is making a grave mistake not to follow Paul’s lead.

Senator Rand Paul

On May 11, 2021, Senator Paul and Fauci had a heated exchange during a Senate Hearing in which Fauci adamantly denied funding gain-of-function research at the WIV. “We did not fund gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology!” Fauci said for the third and final time, under oath.

For those of you not sure what gain-of-function research is, here’s a quick summary courtesy of Congress.gov: “The term gain of function (GOF) refers to any genetic mutation in an organism that confers a new or enhanced ability . . . . One area of GOF research is the study of both naturally occurring and experimentally induced changes in viruses to better understand transmission, infection, and pathogenesis. Current U.S. policy focuses on GOF research that involves altered or enhanced pathogens with the potential to cause a pandemic.”

In other words, GOF is not child’s play; what is researched and created in biolabs can be benign but it also has a potential to kill tens of millions of people. Of course Fauci would deny any involvement with such labs.

The truth is that Fauci signed off on grants, awarded to Peter Daszak’s EccoHealth Alliance, which then passed taxpayer dollars to Dr. Shi Zhengli, a virologist at the Wuhan Lab, for her to manipulate Corona viruses to make them more lethal to human beings.

That truth is growing increasingly evident.

Peter Daszak with Dr. Anthony Fauci

In the waning days of the Biden administration, Daszak and EccoHealth Alliance were cut off from federal funding and debarred from future government grants for facilitating “gain-of-function research in Wuhan, China without proper oversight and willingly violated multiple requirements of its multimillion-dollar National Institutes of Health (NIH) grant.”

Their debarment by the Biden administration is as good as an acknowledgement that Sen. Paul was right: Fauci had lied. There were other scientists assiduously working at biolabs and now they, too, are under investigation.

For several years, Shi Zhengli collaborated with Dr. Ralph Baric, a virologist from the University of North Carolina (UNC), on gain-of-function experiments. Baric is generally credited as the world’s leading expert on Corona viruses.

Dr. Shi Zhengli

In an expose published by Paul Thacker at Real Clear Investigations, the author reveals that Baric and UNC are being investigated by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Baric has been removed from all NIH grants and UNC has placed Baric on leave. (According to Thacker, UNC is not cooperating with the investigation.)

Dr. Ralph Baric

The cast of players close to Fauci, now under investigation, doesn’t end with Baric.

On April 28, the U.S. Justice Department indicted Dr. David Morens, 78, for “conspiracy against the United States; destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in federal investigations; concealment, removal, or mutilation of records; and aiding and abetting.” Morens served as a senior advisor in NIAID’s Office of the Director (i.e., Dr. Fauci) from 2006 through 2022.

Morens was Fauci’s right-hand man.

He allegedly concealed and falsified information to suppress alternative theories of COVID-19‘s origins. During congressional testimony that virtually guaranteed his prosecution, Morens admitted that he and other government officials working under Fauci actively concealed information from those seeking to know more about the origins ofCovid via Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests.

Dr. David Morens

Morens disclosed that he and others received training on how to evade FOIA requests by NIAID’s “FOIA lady” and “to make emails disappear.”

Under Fauci’s leadership, NIAID became a viper’s den of corruption. One may assume that Fauci and Daszak are unindicted co-conspirators.

The corruption is no surprise to those who read Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s epic book, The Real Anthony Fauci. Kennedy lays out Anthony Fauci’s history of corruption in stunning detail, revealing how Fauci continually sacrificed public health and the American people for the enrichment of Big Pharma.

The Real Anthony Fauci is a treatise on how corporate capture can wreck once proud government institutions.

In the book, Kennedy exposes so much damaging information that Fauci would have easily won a defamation case against him, if Kennedy had made up any aspect of Fauci’s atrocious record.

Fauci’s problem is that the truth is an absolute defense in defamation cases.

Kennedy told America the truth.

The legacy media refused to cover The Real Anthony Fauci. No legacy media reviewed what many people now regard as the quintessential book on the insanity of the Covid era. Five years on and The Real Anthony Fauci stands as a testament to truth in an era of lies.

It is now clear why Dr. Anthony Fauci was granted a ‘pre-emptive pardon’ by former President Biden – or by someone who got access to the White House autopen.

Fauci was pardoned because he was guilty of lying to Congress. He was pardoned because he bypassed President Obama’s moratorium on gain-of-function research.

He lied to President Trump about research exonerating vaccines in the autism epidemic and about countless other issues during the Covid pandemic.

Anthony Fauci lied to all of us.

Now, as May 11 rapidly approaches, should an illogical, pre-emptive pardon go unchallenged? In the name of the millions who died as a result of Fauci’s lies, I say ‘no.’

Justice must be served.