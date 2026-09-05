As revelations pour forth about the criminal behavior, malfeasance, and misconduct in the world of Anthony Fauci and his coterie of public health experts, I find myself thinking, “enough is enough!”

With every exposed diary entry, text chain, subpoena, DOJ referral and guilty plea, it becomes increasingly obvious that Fauci was at the center of a vast criminal enterprise.

Make no mistake. It was a racket.

It is now understood from his diaries that Fauci was a narcissist, obsessed with power and money. He fostered and funded a culture where his virology and vaccinology pals ran ghoulish gain-of-function experiments, sharing their dangerous techniques with Communist China. Why do something that stupid?!

Fauci defended the idiotic enterprise in a 2012 editorial in the American Society for Microbiology. “In an unlikely but conceivable turn of events, what if that scientist becomes infected with the virus, which leads to an outbreak and ultimately triggers a pandemic?” Fauci writes. “Scientists working in this field might say – as indeed I have said – that the benefits of such experiments and the resulting knowledge outweigh the risks.”

President Obama disagreed with this reasoning. He was so alarmed by gain-of-function research that he paused its funding in 2014.

President Barack Obama

2014 just happens to be the start date of Fauci’s pre-emptive pardon.

President Obama’s concerns didn’t matter to Fauci. He circumvented Obama’s orders and kept the gain-of-function arm of the racket going, continuing to fund, for example, University of North Carolina’s virologist, Ralph Baric.

When reasonable scientists questioned the research, Fauci turned the keys over to another self-absorbed maniac, Peter Daszak, and his EcoHealth Alliance. As Emily Kopp explains in this excellent U.S. Right to Know piece, “How Fauci’s inner circle shielded Wuhan lab’s U.S. collaborator,” Daszak funneled Fauci money to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) so that the dark research could continue. Daszak was Fauci’s conduit to the WIV.

Anthony Fauci and Peter Daszak

Those facts alone should lead to criminal charges. Fauci didn’t want to stop gain-of-function experiments.

Fauci did whatever he wanted.

Like J. Edgar Hoover at the FBI long before him, Fauci consolidated power by remaining in his post for decades, perfecting his uniquely insane enterprise. In title, he was the director of the National Institutes for Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). In theory, his job was protecting Americans from allergies and pandemics. In practice, Fauci was an abject failure – childhood allergies increased under Fauci’s reign. And, as Covid teaches us, pandemics were not prevented.

However, allergies and infectious diseases were not the focus of his real job. Fauci’s actual raison d’etre was to steer taxpayer dollars to the pharmaceutical industry so they could make new vaccines, new drugs, and eventually, piles of money.

Fauci ran the racket’s cash register. And he was really good at it. In the corporate captured world of vaccinology, Fauci was a big-time earner.

He was rewarded with fortune and fame. Why else would you stay in government service into your 80s?

And when the Covid virus escaped from the WIV – just like President Obama and right-minded researchers feared – Fauci used his influence and grant-gifting power to conspire with researchers he controlled to try to kill off the monster he had created. In emails released by Senator Rand Paul in his Reading Room, there’s no ambiguity that Fauci’s hand-selected, ethically compromised researchers didn’t buy the nonsense they ultimately published in the Proximal Origins paper, which argues that the virus emerged through “zoonotic spillover” rather than being engineered in a lab.

That is the way it is when you’re involved in organized crime. You know that you are doing evil things, but the money, lifestyle, and the culture of the enterprise compromise your judgement. You use the extra money to buy gifts for your family, but doesn’t it get difficult to live with yourself?

Fauci did not create the Covid virus. He created the culture that created the Covid virus. The result was a pandemic. The greatest public health disaster in history.

Well, poop happens.

Fauci quickly assumed the role of spokesperson for the public health establishment. The legacy media adored him and showered him with praise. Praise begot more praise. Fame begot more fame. Adoration begot more adoration.

And all the above begot more money.

Fauci monetized his big moment, directing his staff to apply for over $1 million in ‘award’ money. Doing so was certainly a crime and certainly unethical. But that didn’t matter. Fauci’s wife Christine Grady was responsible for overseeing ethics at the NIH. Her estimated personal wealth is $3 million. Do you think she’d bust her husband, ‘America’s Doctor’?

Anthony Fauci and Christine Grady

But the Grady train ended when Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took over as Secretary of Health and Human Services. Grady was quietly released from her duties, taking with her that handsome $3 million nest egg on a government salary. Go figure.

Like I said, it was a racket.

And Fauci was untouchable, telling America to do all sorts of things in response to Covid – mask up, turn their backs on older relatives, wear goggles, and the list goes on.

His diary entries underscore the fact that he had no idea what he was doing. Nonetheless, Fauci directed the public health response while enjoying interviews with actor Julia Roberts and dinner with CNN’s Jake Tapper.

Julia Roberts

Fauci loved the limelight, turning his growing platform into a mouthpiece for Big Pharma and its slate of new vaccines. However, within a few months of the vaccine roll out, CDC and other public health organs realized that the vaccine did not stop transmission.

That is a really important fact because the only justification for mandating a vaccine is that it prevents other people from catching the disease.

There was no such guarantee.

The facts didn’t matter. Fauci pushed Biden’s mandates. All sorts of people got strong-armed. Nurses who worked in hospital Covid units often got Covid. They risked their lives to treat people.

Heroes work here!

But if the nurse refused the vaccine (because they already had immunity) they were dismissed and often banned from working in other hospitals.

Career over.

Heroes get fired here!

And then came whispers of Covid vaccine injuries. Young athletes collapsing during sporting events. Healthy kids developing myocarditis. Neurological injuries. And, most recently, news that pregnant women who took the jab may have suffered miscarriages at an accelerated rate above the normal miscarriage rate.

How does Fauci get out of this one?

He texted then-CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy about the “theoretical” concern about “cytokine storms” and an elevated risk of miscarriage.

Everyone agreed that this was in fact concerning. But Fauci’s crew said nothing.

Omerta is a racket requirement.

How bad was the rate of Covid vaccine-induced miscarriage? We don’t know yet. There is a debate about the research data, but no one knows exactly what happened to pregnant women and their unborn children.

This truth will out. We deserve to know. But a wall of silence protected everyone and, above all else, it protected the belief that vaccines are safe and effective and that all of us should trust the experts.

Do what you are told to do. Shut up and submit.

Where does all of this leave us?

Unprotected against the next time the racket re-emerges, and another expert directs people to do stupid things and risk our lives.

What we need is protection.

What we need is the right to say the most profound word a human can utter: “No.”

No, you cannot intimidate me, direct me, or manipulate me into risking my health by submitting to the whim of tyrannical, white-coated medical so-called experts.

Because they lie. They are compromised. They are captured by industries that profit from pushing their products on a public that really does want to trust authority but no longer can.

We need a national law ending vaccine mandates. Make it a crime to ever do this to us again, because it was a crime when they did it the last time.

If the experts say a vaccine is needed and safe, have this person show us the data and let us make our own choices.

Otherwise, please leave us alone.

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