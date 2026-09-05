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Jemelines's avatar
Jemelines
5h

Very well written, thank you 🙏

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Gary Freeman's avatar
Gary Freeman
5h

Back in 2020, 21, and 22, when it started to come out about Fauci and the fake/false/biased science behind it I started to call all bad science "Fauci Science". I think it would be fitting if the name stuck and all biased, poorly research or false science was give the name of Fauci Science from this time forward. It would be fitting tribute to the man who said "I am the science". Pride goeth before the fall - and how far he has fallen. There needs to be a name applied to that type of science, and who is more fitting of that name than "America's doctor, Dr. Fauci" who lied to us and pushed his own agenda on us to our detriment and the bottom line of big pharma.

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