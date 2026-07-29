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Lysenko's avatar
Lysenko
4hEdited

It's just a Rand Paul show. Asking him questions already answered many times before. Tony won't be playing with Rand today.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YniJOGbfFqI

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Praise Dear Leader
4h

On the contrary, he stated he felt uncomfortable being the center of so much attention. When a colleague emailed him a story of how a shop sold out of doughnuts emblazoned with his face, he responded: "Truly surrealistic. Hopefully this all stops soon... It is not at all pleasant, that is for sure."

In another email, he responded to a story about 'Fauci Fever' with the quip: "It blows my mind. Our society is really totally nuts."

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