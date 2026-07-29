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Lysenko's avatar
Lysenko
Jul 29Edited

It's just a Rand Paul show. Asking him questions already answered many times before. Tony won't be playing with Rand today.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YniJOGbfFqI

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Praise Dear Leader's avatar
Praise Dear Leader
Jul 29Edited

Could the author please point me to the source for her contention that he famously said "I am the science."

The closest I can find, on MSNBC in June 2021;

"A lot of what you're seeing as attacks on me, quite frankly, are attacks on science."

And November 2021 on CBS Face the Nation, in the context of discussing attacks on him and other public health officials, he said;

"They’re really criticizing science because I represent science. That's dangerous."

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