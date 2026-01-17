MAHA Weekly Wins: Whole Milk Is Back, Trump Stumps for Healthcare Reform, and the War Against AFA Fraud Rages On
By Adam Garrie, Contributor, The MAHA Report
This week, MAHA went to the Oval Office, where Secretary Kennedy joined President Trump who signed legislation that will help bring nutrition back to schools nationwide.
Both Kennedy and Trump have loaned their support to major healthcare reforms that look to reduce costs, while the new federal Dietary Guidelines continue to secure endorsements.
Whole Milk Is Back
President Trump signed the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act of 2025, passed by the U. S. Congress late last year. This allows schools that are part of the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) to offer nutrient rich whole milk and 2% milk, which for years hadn’t been available.
Prior to this, Obama-era regulations forced schools to limit milk options to low and non-fat milk, which critics have said lack whole milk’s nutritional values.
Speaking alongside President Trump during the ceremony in the Oval Office, Kennedy said, “During the same period that whole milk was regulated out of the lunchroom, rates of childhood obesity and diabetes rose significantly.”
President Trump Introduces Great Healthcare Plan
The president unveiled the key reforms of a forthcoming legislative package aimed at comprehensive healthcare reform. Changes include federal payments that previously went to insurance companies – now earmarked for eligible Americans who can then buy the health insurance of their choice.
The Great Healthcare Plan would also codify recent Most Favored Nation (MFN) agreements with major pharmaceutical companies to reduce drug costs for millions of Americans.
Additionally, the proposed legislation will stop the kickbacks pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) pay to the large brokerage middlemen who deceptively raise the cost of health insurance, while forcing insurers and providers who accept Medicare/Medicaid to clearly list the costs of their services.
Commenting on the proposal, Secretary Kennedy said, “Thank you, President Trump. At HHS, we are driving down healthcare costs, holding insurance companies accountable, and giving patients real price transparency.”
ADA Backs HHS’s Dietary Guidelines
The American Diabetes Association (ADA) endorsed the new federal Dietary Guidelines, calling the changes, “an important opportunity to advance health and prevent chronic disease for all Americans.”
The War Against Fraud Rages On
This week, HHS Deputy Secretary Jim O’Neill and CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz visited Minnesota for a fact-finding mission amid large-scale allegations of fraud, particularly relating to the Administration For Children And Families (ACF) – funds used by operators of fake daycare centers.
HHS is embroiled in a legal battle with the state of Minnesota, as well as with California, Illinois, New York, and Colorado. Federal public health officials seek to freeze most ACF funds currently designated for these states, pending investigations.
Common sense nutrition. I grew up in an era where red meat and fowl was the primary part of the meal. Fresh vegetables and fruits as sides. There was only whole milk available. My four brothers and I were never overweight and still aren’t. Our ages range from mid 50”s to mid 70’s at this time. We continue to have good health. I’m am so grateful that Mr. Kennedy is promoting good nutritional practices. Saving our children from long term health issues.
Oh, we were all breastfed. As a OB RN I encouraged new mothers to breastfeed (uphill battle). I encourage Mr. Kennedy to promote breastfeeding as part of his nutritional plan. God bless those fighting for a healthy nation.
Can President Trump and secretary Kennedy do something about Dental cost? I have a $1500 coverage. I’ve already spent it and it’s only January. And I’m facing a failed root canal and crown with an infection under it. Dr doesn’t know if they can save the tooth in which case I may have to get an implant for thousands of dollars. Even if they can save the tooth I have to pay for another root canal and crown out-of-pocket.
I was thinking of getting a second stand-alone dental insurance but it doesn’t seem to be worth it.