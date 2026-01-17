The MAHA Report

SnappedGinger
4h

Common sense nutrition. I grew up in an era where red meat and fowl was the primary part of the meal. Fresh vegetables and fruits as sides. There was only whole milk available. My four brothers and I were never overweight and still aren’t. Our ages range from mid 50”s to mid 70’s at this time. We continue to have good health. I’m am so grateful that Mr. Kennedy is promoting good nutritional practices. Saving our children from long term health issues.

Oh, we were all breastfed. As a OB RN I encouraged new mothers to breastfeed (uphill battle). I encourage Mr. Kennedy to promote breastfeeding as part of his nutritional plan. God bless those fighting for a healthy nation.

Kathy Boston
2hEdited

Can President Trump and secretary Kennedy do something about Dental cost? I have a $1500 coverage. I’ve already spent it and it’s only January. And I’m facing a failed root canal and crown with an infection under it. Dr doesn’t know if they can save the tooth in which case I may have to get an implant for thousands of dollars. Even if they can save the tooth I have to pay for another root canal and crown out-of-pocket.

I was thinking of getting a second stand-alone dental insurance but it doesn’t seem to be worth it.

