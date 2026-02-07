In another week of major MAHA wins, Secretary Kennedy secured $100 million in funding for a bold new approach to addiction treatment through the STREETS Initiative, which is set to deliver life-changing recovery support for veterans and others battling opioid addiction and homelessness.

Be sure to stay on top of all of MAHA’s wins by watching Caitlin Sinclair’s MAHA Minute every Friday across MAHA Action’s social media channels.

President Trump and Dr. Oz Launch TrumpRX

CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz joined President Trump and National Design Studio Director, Joe Gebbia, for the official launch of TrumpRX, the new government website that offers direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales of prescription drugs at substantial discounts.

“This launch represents the largest reduction in prescription drug prices in history by many, many times,” said the president. “And it’s not even close.”

Dr. Oz added, “You demanded, (the) president demanded, that we have ‘Most Favored Nation’ drug pricing... Today, you can now get access to these discounted, steeply discounted prices.”

Fighting Addiction With Compassion

Days after President Trump named HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to co-lead the new Great American Recovery initiative (alongside Kathryn Burgum, Senior Advisor for Addiction Recovery), he unveiled a $100 million investment aimed at “tackling persistent homelessness challenges, combating opioid addiction, and strengthening public safety through expanded treatment that prioritizes recovery and self-reliance.”

Secretary Kennedy delivered the announcement on Prevention Day, an event honoring addiction recovery hosted by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), an agency within HHS. He also introduced a “$10 million Assisted Outpatient Treatment (AOT) grant program to assist adults with serious mental illness. AOT is a civil court-ordered, community-based outpatient mental health treatment program for adults with serious mental illness who struggle to participate in standard outpatient care and face difficulty living safely in the community. The program operates within the civil court system, promoting engagement with community-based treatment as a less expensive alternative to more intensive restrictive care, homelessness, or entanglement with the criminal justice system.”

Reflecting on the broader issue of addiction, Secretary Kennedy remarked, “We face a health care crisis, but we also face a mental health crisis… When people become disconnected, they often turn to drugs… We must find ways to reconnect, especially our children, with community.”

Help Coming to Citizens of East Palestine, Ohio

The NIH announced the opening of the East Palestine Train Derailment Health Research Program Office. The new office will “assess and address the long-term health outcomes stemming from the 2023 train derailment in the community,” as reported in The MAHA Report.

Commenting on this, Secretary Kennedy said, “NIH’s research hub offers the people of East Palestine a pathway to the clear answers about their health they deserve. Everyone affected by this environmental disaster deserves access to independent, gold-standard science that puts their well-being first.”