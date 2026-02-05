By The MAHA Report

On February 3, 2023, East Palestine, Ohio was the site of one of America’s worst train derailment tragedies. Earlier this week, on the third anniversary of the crash, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), a division of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), opened a research office in the city to “assess and address” the lingering health consequences of the disaster on the community.

The new research initiative is being funded by NIH, which has committed $10 million for the five-year project.

In making the announcement, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said, “NIH’s research hub offers the people of East Palestine a pathway to clear answers about their health they deserve. Everyone affected by this environmental disaster deserves access to independent, gold-standard science that puts their well-being first.”

Added NIH Director, Jay Bhattacharya, “This research program is designed to bring rigorous, independent science directly to the community. By establishing a local presence, we can better engage residents, support enrollment in studies, and ensure the research reflects the real experiences and concerns of the people affected.”

In its press release, the NIH wrote, “The research program is designed to give residents clear, credible information about the 2023 disaster’s public health effects while strengthening the federal government’s ability to respond to major environmental health incidents.”

The crash, which involved 38 Norfolk Southern freight railcars carrying hazardous chemicals, left East Palestine to cope with prolonged fires and controlled burns.

As the NIH states, “Several railcars burned for more than two days, and emergency responders conducted controlled burns that raised concerns about the potential airborne release of hydrogen chloride and phosgene.”

The tragedy caused a range of initial health symptoms to locals, including headaches and respiratory issues as well as skin and eye irritation. The bigger concern has been over potential long-term effects on, as described by the NIH, including “maternal and child health, as well as psychological, immunological, respiratory and cardiovascular health.”

Secretary Kennedy has been passionate about helping victims of the East Palestine tragedy since before he joined HHS, as detailed by John Klar in The MAHA Report.