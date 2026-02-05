The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
john galt's avatar
john galt
5h

God bless Kennedy and this administration for doing what should have been already done and finished. The China Joe Demoncrap administration cared not a wit for the Americans in Ohio suffering from the train derailment catastrophe and ignored the problems in typical Demoncrap fashion i.e., L.A fires destroying thousands of homes still not resolved. Hopefully, the Railroad has paid massive damages for what they have done to this community.

Reply
Share
Frances Lynch's avatar
Frances Lynch
3h

Thank you RFK Jr for remembering the forgotten!

It would be great if some portion of those funds were set aside for litigation. Lots of litigation.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 MAHA Action Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture