Mother’s Day inspired Secretary Kennedy and President Trump to put the needs of mothers first. This week also saw Senator Rand Paul shine a light on Anthony Fauci’s misdeeds, while RFK Jr. continues to fight to make our food real again.

Stay on top of all the latest news from the world of MAHA: check out Caitlin Sinclair’s MAHA Minute every Friday across MAHA Action’s social media channels.

MAHA Wins Big for Moms

President Trump and Secretary Kennedy launched moms.gov, a comprehensive new website offering resources for pregnant women, mothers, and those trying to conceive, including information on IVF, prenatal and postnatal care, nutrition, and baby formula. Kennedy hailed the initiative as a major victory for the MAHA movement and the pro-life cause, describing it as a “one-stop shop” for maternal and family health needs.

And there’s more: As The MAHA Report contributor Amy Sapola writes, “During a White House Maternal Healthcare Event, hosted by President Donald Trump alongside HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz, and senior administration officials, the president also unveiled a proposed rule to expand access to fertility benefits, including IVF, through employer-sponsored insurance plans.”

CIA Whistleblower Vindicates MAHA on Fauci

CIA whistleblower James Erdman III testified under oath before the Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee that Dr. Anthony Fauci deliberately manipulated the intelligence community’s assessment of the origin of Covid-19. He alleged Fauci restricted input to scientists funded by his NIAID, many involved in gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, suppressing the lab-leak theory in favor of a natural zoonotic origin narrative.

The hearing, chaired by Sen. Rand Paul with no Democratic senators present, highlighted how funding compromised scientific judgments and enabled a broader cover-up of U.S.-funded research in China. Senators also connected it to earlier revelations of suppressed vaccine injury data, calling for accountability to prevent future scandals that contributed to millions of deaths and eroded public trust.

Whole Milk Back in Schools

The USDA issued a final rule implementing President Trump’s Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act, restoring whole and 2% milk options in the School Lunch Program and the other Child Nutrition Programs, including the School Breakfast Program and the Summer Food Service Program. The change supports better childhood nutrition with nutrient-dense dairy as outlined in the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2025–2030.

President Trump Slams Vaccine Mandates & Overmedicalization

During an interview on Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson, President Trump offered his view on vaccine mandates and the propensity to over-vaccinate children – part of a wider problem of overmedicalization that Secretary Kennedy has pledged to end.

“I believe in vaccines,” said Trump, “but I don’t believe that, you know, you have to have a mandate for all of them. The polio vaccine’s amazing. It’s, you know, wiped it out. And I believe in vaccines, but you know, I think we’re up to 88 vaccines. And I really feel that if vaccines… they were given in smaller quantities… I would love to see much smaller shots, like four visits to the doctor. And I think you would have a much better result with the autism.”

Improvements on Food Safety Regulations and Reporting

Secretary Kennedy announced a new review process for food safety. “The FDA will, for the first time, continuously review chemicals already in our food—replacing a decades-old system with continuous oversight for the first time,” he said. “We will evaluate the science on an ongoing basis. We’ll identify risks earlier, and we’ll act when necessary to protect the public health. We’ll make our findings public. The American people have a right to see the data, and understand the decisions and hold us accountable.”

Vice President Vance & Dr. Oz United to End Medicaid Fraud

Vice President J.D. Vance and CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz announced a nationwide effort to combat fraud in the Medicaid system. “Today, we are sending letters across 50 Medicaid programs that will require them to show that they are effectively and aggressively prosecuting Medicaid fraud in their states – and, if they do not, we are going to turn off the money that goes to these anti-fraud units,” the vice president said.

ACF Launches $7 Million “A Home for Every Child” Innovation Challenge

The Administration for Children and Families (ACF) has launched the $7 million A Home for Every Child Innovation Challenge. Beginning in October, the performance-based competition will incentivize state child welfare agencies by awarding prizes for the best foster homes-to-children ratio and the greatest improvement over one year. The initiative underscores ACF’s commitment to reaching a nationwide 1:1 ratio of available foster homes to children in foster care.