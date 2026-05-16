The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
YvonneM's avatar
YvonneM
8h

I am so grateful to see actual change week by week for the health (physical and financial) for Americans, especially children. There will be no “healthcare” solution with a greed riddled system. Health, healing and individual responsibility will be the solution.

Reply
Share
PonyBoy's avatar
PonyBoy
5h

Hantavirus Ain'tavirus.

It's all a ruse to convince the sick and fearful into injecting another potentially harmful, unsafe and "God knows what's in it" fluid in their bodies.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 MAHA Action Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture