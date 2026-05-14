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Marygrace's avatar
Marygrace
7h

Thank you Senator Rand Paul for exposing the Fauci lies and deceptions. Keep up the good work!

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Eric Saunders's avatar
Eric Saunders
7h

So now some arrests and indictments will occur, right? I’ll be waiting.

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