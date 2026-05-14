In sworn testimony early Wednesday before members of the Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee, career CIA Officer James Erdman, III testified that Dr. Anthony Fauci commandeered the official narrative on the origins of the Covid-19 virus.

This was a blockbuster hearing, which much the American public needs to hear, but not one Senator from the Democratic Party attended.

“Dr. Fauci’s role in the cover-up was intentional,” Erdman told the committee, adding that Fauci had corrupted the intelligence community’s assessment of Covid origins by ensuring that the CIA and the other intelligence agencies only consulted with his list of area experts, public health officials and scientists.

Erdman noted that over the years these experts had received millions of dollars in funding from Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and they were therefore indebted to Fauci for their careers. He described a research ecosystem where virologists and vaccinologists, many of whom were engaged in gain-of-function research (GoF), were well paid by Fauci.

Relationships with scientists in China also compromised the ability of Americans to provide accurate assessments of what may have transpired.

According to Erdman, a 20-year veteran of the CIA, American friendships with Chinese scientists around GoF research developed to the point where Chinese scientists had “infiltrated” the scientific community.

Wednesday’s hearing, chaired by Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky (R-KY), exposed the corrupt and dangerous nature of GoF and how the money Fauci quietly pumped into it altered the judgement of scientists. Fauci’s power stemmed from the purse he controlled. If Fauci’s experts stated what they believed privately (as we now know from emails) – that the pandemic was a result of a leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) – their funding would have been put in jeopardy.

Did Fauci ever inform intelligence analysts that his agency funded GoF research at the Wuhan lab? Not likely.’

Erdman stated that the majority of people working in the intelligence community are honest patriots who want the best for America.

But the CIA was not happy with Senator Paul for subpoenaing Erdman. Liz Lyons, CIA Director of Public Affairs, stated that the committee acted in “bad faith” and described the hearing as“political theatre.” Lyons added, “As the CIA has already assessed, COVID-19 most likely originated from a lab leak, and efforts to undermine that conclusion are disingenuous.”

While the CIA currently agrees that the pandemic started as a lab leak, that was not what the agency promoted in 2021.

Senator Johnson called on CIA Director John Radcliff to apologize for the agency’s characterization of the hearing and stated, “This is not political theatre. This is serious oversight work.”

Under the Biden administration, Fauci was at the height of his power. Scientists knew what they had to tell intelligence analysts.

In 2021, scientists employed by the CIA determined that the virus most likely ‘leaked’ from the WIV, and filed a report with their superiors documenting how they reached that conclusion. However, the CIA’s upper management pushed back. They issued a statement declaring that the virus had a zoonotic origin – in other words, it came from animals. That was to be the official narrative.

The Biden administration endorsed the zoonotic origin theory even when the intelligence community, as well as the medical community, knew it to be false. The legacy media trumpeted this narrative as fact, in many cases unwittingly championing mass censorship of Americans from questioning their government and thereby exercising their Constitutional right to free speech. Most legacy media continue to propose the natural origins theory or ignore the question of Covid’s origin entirely. In 2021, with Covid vaccines being distributed and eventually mandated, the false claim regarding Covid’s origins influenced public acceptance of Biden administration pandemic policies.

In his testimony, Erdman noted that within the intelligence community there was concern that the public’s perception of government pandemic policies – from masking, social distancing to vaccination - would turn if they knew the truth: That U.S. government funding led to the creation of the Covid virus.

During the hearing, Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) asked, “Who runs the deep state?” and called for a special committee to examine it. Johnson noted that, as chairman of the Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, he’d uncovered emails where Dr. Peter Marks, then director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), who was responsible for ensuring vaccine safety, covered up 21,000 Covid-19 vaccine injuries early in 2021.

Johnson also asked why Marks, Fauci, and the Biden administration failed to warn the public and why the mainstream media still isn’t covering it.

But there’s more.

Wednesday’s hearing, and a recent hearing on the Biden administration’s role in covering up information about vaccine risks, paints a devastating picture of Fauci’s role in a coverup that could reasonably be called the biggest scandal of the century.

In April, Senator Johnson chaired a hearing titled, “Unmasked: How Biden Health Officials Purposely Turned a Blind Eye Toward COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Signals,” held before the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

Senators were told that as early as March 2021, during the second full month of the Biden administration, that officials were aware mRNA Covid shots had resulted in sudden cardiac death, Bell’s palsy, pulmonary infarction, acute myocardial infarction, embolism/thrombosis, dementia, and increased mortality signals. At the time, Fauci led NIAID while also serving as chief medical advisor to the president.

Wednesday’s hearing, seen through the context of April’s hearing, suggests that Fauci was both aware of U.S. tax dollars funding systemically unsafe and inefficacious GoF research in China and that he was the ringleader of a coverup of the true origins of SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes Covid.

Moreover, when the Biden administration mandated experimental mRNA vaccines, Fauci lied not only about their efficacy, but also about their potentially deadly side effects. And a growing body of evidence reveals that Fauci also lied about masks preventing Covid and vaccines preventing transmission.

At its core, Wednesday’s hearing was about crimes of the Covid era that ultimately resulted in the deaths of millions. One refrain rang throughout: Fauci knew how to game the system. By controlling the money and ‘the experts,’ Fauci would get the results he wanted.

Why was this hearing necessary? As Senator Paul explained: “If we don’t expose this, it will happen again.”