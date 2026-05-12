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Angelus Irae ☩'s avatar
Angelus Irae ☩
1h

This is fantastic! MAHA 🇺🇸

Structural support for the nuclear family.

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AMZNGRZ's avatar
AMZNGRZ
1h

The MAHA mom's should be the ones informing the government on these issues! This is just another plan to fork over huge amounts of tax dollars to pharma,the medical cartel, and god forbid, social services! Just get out of the MAHA MOMS WAY BIG GOV!

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