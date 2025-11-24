By Adam Garrie, Contributor, The MAHA Report

Kennedy Instructs CDC to Acknowledge Potential Vaccine - Autism Link

Following direct instructions from HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. , the CDC updated the section of its website detailing the potential link between childhood vaccination and the development of autism and other conditions including ADHD.

Three new warnings on the website read as follows:

The claim ‘vaccines do not cause autism’ is not an evidence-based claim because studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines cause autism.

Studies supporting a link have been ignored by health authorities.

HHS has launched a comprehensive assessment of the causes of autism, including investigations on plausible biologic mechanisms and potential causal links.

Under Secretary Kennedy’s directive multiple public health agencies, led by the HHS, are conducting the world’s most comprehensive review of potential links between vaccines and autism.

NIH Director Validates Kennedy’s Concerns About Gain-of-Function

Former Stanford professor and current NIH Director, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, published an article in which he condemned the dangerous practice of pathogenic enhancement, typically referred to as gain-of-function (GOF) research.

Dr. Bhattacharya pointed out the alarming irony that one of the measures promoted as a way to prevent future pandemics could instead trigger them. He noted that what was once presented as “pandemic preparedness” involves deliberately testing how easily a pathogen can infect human cells—sometimes by genetically engineering the virus to make human infection more probable.

The NIH Director further called GOF risky. “

“Even with precautions, there is always a risk that a lab will inadvertently leak a pathogen that poses a catastrophic threat,” Bhattacharya said. “ In fact, lab leaks are common, and biosafety oversight is not harmonized worldwide, meaning these pathogens are often manipulated in relatively low-security environments.”

Dr. Bhattacharya added that it would be far more beneficial to study known pathogens in order to develop more effective treatments.

Dr. Oz Hails New Rural Health Initiative

In honor of National Rural Health Day, CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz announced that every single state has applied to the newly launched Rural Health Transformation (RHT) Program, which President Trump and HHS Secretary Kennedy introduced in September. . Oz emphasized that the participation of all 50 states reflects a powerful nationwide determination to overhaul and strengthen rural healthcare.

Dr. Oz explained that CMS is currently conducting a thorough, data-driven merit review of the submissions, with award decisions scheduled for December 31, enabling selected states to launch at the start of the new year.

HHS Launches Endowment for Caregivers

The HHS has launched a $2 million Caregiver Artificial Intelligence Prize Competition aimed at easing the burden on the roughly one in four Americans who serve as unpaid caregivers for older adults and individuals with disabilities.

Through this initiative, HHS seeks to harness cutting-edge AI innovations that bolster the vital network of family and professional caregivers, helping prevent the formal healthcare system from being overwhelmed. The prize will reward developers creating tools that empower caregivers—whether relatives, friends, or paid direct-care workers—to deliver safer, more personalized in-home care, while also assisting employers by streamlining workforce scheduling, boosting operational efficiency, and enhancing training for the caregiving profession.