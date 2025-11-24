The MAHA Report

Remy Gallen
3h

I totally doubt the genetics theory for autism since I am the only autistic one in my family--but my other siblings are vaccinated as well. Kansas, where I was conceived and born, was very toxic. I'm autistic but not happy due to 18 years of psychiatric exploitation--I also may have gotten epilepsy due to that and the second COVID vaccine--brain damage, and autistic supremacists screaming bloody murder about everything Bobby Jr says and does. The "harmful rhetoric" they complain about is absolutely nothing. I want to be a functioning member of society again.

Marco DAngelo
3h

This is the work that should have been done 50 years ago but we have been denied the right to our health and we have given consent on false information.

They need to make vaccine manufacturers liable and remove the 1986 act immediately.

