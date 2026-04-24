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Cia Parker's avatar
Cia Parker
7h

The drug price reduction is a brazen lie, which he was called out on repeatedly at this week's hearings. At times he was incoherent, trying to attribute vast price differences for a few specific drugs, between Germany and the US, to "currency conversion rates."

Nothing concrete has happened with food dyes, not even proposed legislation. Last year, Bobby supposedly received "verbal commitments" from some manufacturers; they've resulted in nothing.

And so on .... Shredding his lies is too easy.

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Mary Makary's avatar
Mary Makary
7h

Most of the things listed are just "concepts of a plan."

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