By John Klar, Contributor, The MAHA Report

It is challenging to convey just how important and eye-opening Gavin de Becker’s new book, Forbidden Facts: Government Deceit & Suppression About Brain Damage from Childhood Vaccines, is for our times. But I will try.

I have never been an “anti-vaxxer.” My parents always completely trusted the medical profession. My sister and I dutifully received all the recommended vaccines of the 1970s.

Then I got sick. Really sick.

It is still not entirely clear why, at age 34, in the prime of my physical life and after building a very successful law practice in Connecticut, I very quickly became utterly disabled to the point of writhing on the floor, crawling to the muscle relaxants that didn’t dent the relentless spasms.

I had fibromyalgia, very rare in men, especially young men. I had barely heard of it, but it spoke very loudly now – pain in my neck, shoulders, and hips such as I had never imagined could exist. It was beyond the broken bones and stitched gashes I had often endured.

At 62, I have improved with diet, sleep, and other adaptations, but I am still a sufferer.

The thing is, the doctors couldn’t cure me – they couldn’t even diagnose me. I had Lyme Disease – was that the cause? Did I suffer from severe emotional trauma? Had I torqued my spine (one diagnosis), been exposed to toxins, or just needed more sleep? All the King’s horses and all the King’s men could not restore me.

So much for my faith and trust in the medical profession.

And so, in 2014, when my doctor recommended a flu shot, I hesitated. At this point, I had been taking powerful antibiotics for about twelve years for Lyme, but I had improved little, and the drugs were destroying me. After discussing the pros and cons, I was persuaded to get my immunity naturally (as he did) – by catching the flu. This brings us to Gavin de Becker’s book.

When Covid struck, I was concerned. My great-grandmother was killed by the Spanish flu; my wife and daughter were both frontline workers; mortality rates in Italy were reported to be 10% or higher.

My wife and I contemplated a Covid shot. But then the lies began to fly. Official lies, told by the highest medical experts and government authorities in the world. Bold lies, like. “Hydroxychlorine is dangerous” (I took it for years as an anti-viral for Lyme, so I knew this was complete bunk).

“The vaccine will protect you better than natural immunity.” (Poppycock! For one thing, authorities offered this assurance before there was any possibility the people who offered it could have conducted the research necessary to know that, and it also went against all known “real science.”)

“Masks will protect you.” (Really? I took microbiology in High School and college – viruses are minuscule, far tinier than bacteria. I had also worked as a mason – masks don’t even protect against visible particulates like mortar dust.)

Gavin de Becker’s extensive research on the “real science,” summarized in Forbidden Facts, documents the lies surrounding vaccines that have been circulating for decades. I will summarize his findings here, but I submit that this is an essential read for all parents, grandparents, and patients.

The primary organization created and commissioned to study whether vaccines cause autism or other harms is the Institute of Medicine (IOM), a non-profit that works outside of the U.S. government. De Becker begins his discussion of vaccine research with an overview of IOM’s scandalous pattern of pseudo-research on Agent Orange, an herbicide sprayed widely during the Vietnam War. Admittedly, the author takes a sharply sarcastic tone throughout the book, but I found that helpful: as a former criminal and divorce litigator, I know how important a sense of humor can be to absorb horrors.

The IOM has been the go-to government-pharma front for implausible deniability of harm for generations. We all know that Agent Orange caused severe congenital disabilities in Vietnamese children and U.S. soldiers. But the government commissioned the IOM to conclusively discount that obvious reality. These “experts” abused their professions and positions for lucre, so that U.S., veterans could never collect for the horrific harms they and their innocent children experienced – let alone the Vietnamese people subjected to chemical weapons of war. Not until the Agent Orange Act of 1991 was the connection between Agent Orange and their disabilities fully acknowledged – a tad late, and requiring Congress to conclude what the IOM denied.

This pattern of using the IOM as denier-in-chief for all things medical was repeated with Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (still no explanation, though the devastating experience rose in frequency in tandem with increases in childhood vaccination schedules), Gulf War Syndrome, baby powder, silicone implants, Gulf War illness, Anthrax vaccine, and burn pits. (See de Becker’s Chapter Two).

In all of these “studies,” the IOM was commissioned with an a priori mission of obfuscation and foul wordplay. De Becker meticulously dissects the pathological institutional deceitfulness, backed with links to studies, news reports, and case histories. (Speaking of news stories, Forbidden Facts also exposes the consistent complicity of the mainstream media in this decades-long corporate chicanery.)

Mercury is a key clue and the epicenter of the deceit. It is toxic and causes neurological disease consistent with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). De Becker chronicles how the diagnostic criteria for ASD have been employed to fuzzify the intellectual and regulatory battlefield in order to deny parents’ claims for vaccine injury and perpetuate the jabbing of infants.

Mercury, American parents were told, was no longer a vaccine ingredient – but it was, and they lied: “Oblivious to all, vaccine makers decided it was good business to keep on including mercury in vaccines given to tens of millions of babies.” (Forbidden Facts, p. 76). Only when Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently banned thimerosal from flu shots was it truly and fully eliminated.

In the interim, the official lie was disseminated that the mercury in vaccines was innocuous and left the blood quickly. As de Becker wryly tells the tale:

“Unable to deny that mercury is toxic, [vaccine fanatics] began to float a new idea: that ethylmercury (the ingredient in some vaccines) is way different from other forms of mercury. Sure, it’s mercury – but it’s the gentle, benign, happy-baby mercury that’s not worth worrying about. Methylmercury, the type found in fish, that’s the bad one…. “Though ethylmercury does indeed leave the infant’s bloodstream faster than evil-twin methylmercury, it accumulates in the brain…. In fact concentrations of inorganic mercury in the brain after thimerosal exposure can be seven times greater than that found after methylmercury-poisoning. And inorganic mercury has an infinite half-life.” [pp. 67. 69]

Forbidden Facts reviews various diseases and their relative danger, concluding that the lengthy CDC-recommended vaccine schedule advises inoculation against innocuous diseases. Chicken pox is non-fatal: the vaccine for it can destroy a child’s life. De Becker explains:

“...no vaccine provides 100% immunity from the disease it is designed to prevent. Some (e.g., Covid, DTap, Tdap vaccines) don’t prevent infection or transmission at all. “It is also worth considering that nearly all diseases for which healthy American children are given vaccine products have nearly 100% survival rates for those children, meaning these diseases are never the instant-death bogeyman they are promoted to be…. “Though the facts above are facts, and thus ought not to be controversial, they are forbidden facts.” [p. 84] “Having shared the above survival rate percentages that apply to children who experience these diseases, it is also important to note that most American children are not likely to be exposed to any of these diseases – and certainly not 100% likely – and certainly not likely to be exposed to all these diseases. [p.90]

Gavin de Becker repeatedly argues that people need to examine the evidence for themselves in order to make informed decisions about vaccinating their children. This is their right and duty as parents, which has been deliberately compromised and undermined for decades by a government-industry collusion.

As de Becker explores in Forbidden Facts, the World Health Organization quietly altered the definition of an influenza epidemic from “occurs when a new influenza virus appears against which the human population has no immunity, resulting in several simultaneous epidemics worldwide with enormous numbers of deaths and illness” to “may occur when a new influenza virus appears against which the human population has no immunity.” That is, an epidemic requiring mass vaccination can be declared with no threat of death or even discernible symptomology. (Incidentally, the CDC currently reports zero Covid deaths per 100,000 Americans for the week ending September 6 – yet doctors are prescribing the mRNA vaccines for all, including 6-month-old infants.)

Readers may be left with a suspicion that vaccines are about profit and control, regardless of how many children die or suffer. The betrayal of Americans and their babies escalated under the Covid pandemic regimen. CDC data showed early on that children were at low risk of mortality or serious illness from the disease, yet the government recommended the jab.Forbidden Facts recounts:

“....imagine that Covid is not a serious infection for healthy young people. Imagine that Covid mRNA vaccines do not prevent Covid infections or transmission in any event. And imagine that sometimes, though rare, the Covid vaccine causes some children to die from sudden cardiac failure during their sleep or during play, and less rare, causes serious cardiac injury to young people. (All true, by the way, and no imagination required.)” [p.90]

A recurring analysis in Forbidden Facts is devoted to the most taboo fact of all: that vaccines might cause autism. The American public’s fatuous faith in the oft-parroted mantra that any claims of a connection between vaccination and autism have “been debunked” is utterly debunked by this book. (“The constant minimization of risk and injury is a hallmark of CDC and FDA publications and policies. We can think of this as debunking in real time.”) [P.55]

Anything that connects pharma industry products to disease or death is automatically ridiculed and discredited. This is especially so for claims of vaccine-inflicted ASD:

“As with Agent Orange, burn pits, the anthrax vaccine, Gulf War Syndrome, Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, and breast implants, the Government was prepared in advance to make sure IOM’s debunking would instantly become a giant news story. Soon enough, everybody knew the vaccine autism link was debunked.” [p.45]

A relevant current example relates to President Donald Trump’s announcement that the cause of autism will be researched and discovered. The president condemned it as shameful that the great nation of America, and all its medical luminaries and innovative experts, have failed to determine the cause of this mysterious scourge (despite absolute certainty that it is not caused by vaccines, of course). The president referenced the absence of ASD in Amish children, invoking a natural enough control group.

In his book Forbidden Facts, de Becker anticipated that inquiry: “Another myth is that plenty of unvaccinated children have the symptoms associated with autism,” he writes.

“To explore that myth, let’s look at the rates of autism diagnoses among Amish children, who typically do not receive vaccines. In 2005, when the average national rate of autism among American children was one in 125, it was one in 15,000 among Amish children, as confirmed by a UPI investigation…. The rate of autism diagnoses among American children on average is 120 times higher than among Amish children.” [p.54]

President Trump, mocked by the mainstream media for seeking the causes of autism and inquiring why Amish children are healthy, is poised right over the target. The attacks against those who tell the truth have been leveled against Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. for decades. This pattern is explored extensively by de Becker. After demonstrating that there is no dispute that vaccines can cause brain swelling, and no doubt that brain swelling can cause autism, de Becker facetiously observes, “But you’d have to be as crazy as RFK Jr to even wonder if there might be any association between vaccines and autism.”

Forbidden Facts argues that RFK Jr. was victimized by a slur campaign to silence his truthtelling using a standard “playbook”:

“After a lifetime of being widely praised for his environmental activism, RFK Jr became a media-created pariah, the target of a massive, well-funded publicity campaign to sell one idea –Robert F Kennedy Jr is not just wrong – he’s crazy…. The tricky triad of Pharma, government, and corporate media have succeeded at morphing any discussions of vaccine safety into a discussion about Robert Kennedy Jr.” [p.43]

Gavin de Becker chronicles the common sense that led Secretary Kennedy to become a vaccine skeptic based on his knowledge of that elusive thing sometimes dubbed “real science”:

“Was concern about mercury in vaccines just a crazy idea cooked up by RFK Jr, or did he perhaps focus on the issue after studying a lot of published science, perhaps, for example, during his decade-long campaign to reduce environmental mercury in fish and waterways? “Maybe his curiosity was elevated when he learned that ethylmercury can cross the blood-brain barrier and damage the central nervous system, leading to cognitive and behavioral problems, including autism spectrum disorder and other developmental disabilities.” [p. 63]

Forbidden Facts is far more than a vindication of Kennedy’s forbidden truths. It is an indictment of decades of government servitude to profit-hungry corporations. Agent Orange, SIDS, and other health calamities were methodically covered up. Repeatedly, harms clearly linked to vaccines were discounted, exposing yet more infants and patients to neurological harms, including ASD.

In the case of the Covid mRNA vaccines, a Kafkaesque farce of official protection served to cover up myocarditis that killed many healthy young Americans. It is now public knowledge that Dr. Peter Marks and others knowingly delayed informing physicians and the public for months. Forbidden Facts includes an appendix that memorializes 250 such cases in just 2021 and 2022.

The story is surreal, hard to absorb. Without the copious sprinkling of levity, it would read more like a Steven King or Dean Koontz novel. But these truths must be widely shared. It is the IOM and government failure that must be forbidden, not the facts that expose what de Gavin (a criminologist) contends amounts to a vast RICO violation.

Forbidden Facts affirmed my suspicions of medical professionals who feign more knowledge than they actually possess, and of government authorities who do not always have my health or freedom to informed consent at the forefront of their motivations.

I was right to distrust the lies of the Fauci regime about hydroxychloroquine, masks, natural immunity, and the safety and efficacy of mRNA vaccines. This book profoundly informed my awareness: as a result, I have strengthened my natural immunity to government- and Pharma-related disinformation.

I urge all Americans to “take the red pill” by reading Gavin de Becker’s well-researched book, Forbidden Facts, and educate themselves about what their tax dollars have been used to inflict on the most vulnerable of our society for wealth and control. “You have to see it for yourself.”

Key takeaways:

– Forbidden Facts chronicles decades of government-industry collusion to deny accountability for numerous public harms, including Agent Orange, Gulf War Syndrome, and vaccine injuries.

– The book addresses the evidence linking vaccines to autism spectrum disorder and other health problems, and educates parents so they can make more informed choices.