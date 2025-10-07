By John Klar, Contributing Writer, The MAHA Report

A growing number of states have decided to turn their backs on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ vaccine recommendations in rebellion against recent changes to the membership of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), and to the childhood vaccine schedule under Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

These states, mostly blue, demand the right to legislate vaccine use. Put simply, they want the right to tell their constituencies they should take the Covid-19 jab, while red states, more aligned with President Trump and Kennedy, don’t believe in such mandates.

The science backs up the Trump - Kennedy approach. Contrary to the fear-mongering by state and federal officials, Covid is not killing millions of Americans, as vaccine worshippers seem to imagine: current CDC surveillance data review a Covid death rate of zero people per 100,000 Americans as of the week that ended September 6, 2025. Such deaths have not risen above .3 per 100,000 people since the week of February 17, 2024.

Winter is approaching, and these numbers may change, but until they do, rogue states are exposing six-month-old children to mRNA vaccine injury. Moreover, an ongoing review of past CDC data by HHS suggests the mRNA vaccines were never safe and effective as advertised, leading Secretary Kennedy to object to Senator Elizabeth Warren’s call for him to maintain mRNA vaccine recommendations by stating, “We’re not going to recommend a product for which there is no clinical data for that indication. Is that what I should be doing?”

Concurrently, Senator Ron Johnson oversaw hearings that for the first time brought forth long-concealed “real science” that proves Secretary Kennedy is quite right. States employing industry-funded organizations like the American Academy of Pediatrics as their authority for recommending mRNA vaccines, contrary to the CDC’s recommendations, are gambling with their citizens’ health and well-being.

At the September 9 hearing before the United States Senate Committee on Homeland Security & Government Affairs’ Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, Attorney Aaron Siri testified that “None of the clinical trials relied upon to license routine childhood vaccines on the CDC’s childhood schedule confirmed those products were safe prior to licensure due to design limitations and other issues.” Attorney Siri asserted that a pervasive assumption that vaccines are universally safe undermines effective regulatory oversight:

“The common thread through all of these public health failings is the a priori belief that vaccines are safe. This belief corrupts the “science” around vaccines, which either results in the failure to properly study these vaccines before or after licensure or, when a study is conducted, the publishing of spurious results that serve only to confirm the policy message that vaccines are safe.”

Mr. Siri highlighted a study that found significant health disparities between vaccinated and unvaccinated children:

“The Henry Ford study found that vaccinated children had a statistically significant increased rate of various serious chronic diseases. For example, vaccinated children had 3.03 times the rate of atopic disease (a group of allergic conditions); 4.29 times the rate of asthma; 5.53 times the rate of neurodevelopmental disorder, which included 3.28 times the rate of developmental delay and 4.47 times the rate of speech disorder; and 5.96 times the rate of autoimmune disease. All of these findings were statistically significant.”

Analyst Toby Rodgers also testified that there is a link between vaccines and autism:

“...research from Thomas and Margulis (2016) shows that the autism rate in children with no vaccines is 1 in 715 and the autism rate in vaccinated children is 1 in 31. “After conducting my systematic review of 1,000 studies my belief is that the autism and chronic disease epidemics are primarily caused by toxicants — mostly from vaccines and about a dozen additional toxicants. If we stop exposing children to these hazards in the first place, that would stop the epidemics of chronic illness in children.”

Further, the recent arrest of Danish scientist Poul Thorsen highlights the risk of fraud or conflicts of interest in vaccine research. Thorsen is alleged to have stolen over $1,000,000 from the CDC, and is the co-author of two influential studies often cited to dismiss a vaccine-autism link, which have been “widely criticized by safe vaccine advocates as seriously flawed and potentially fraudulent.” His research was also used to deny the injury claims of more than 5,000 families under the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program..

Aside from a potential autism risk, it is undisputed that vaccines can cause injury. As Senator Johnson recently explained, “...the very sad fact of the matter is, even though in the 1986 law they acknowledged that vaccine injuries were unavoidable, they weren’t going to hold manufacturers liable for those, but ever since then it’s been pretty well covered up, suppressed, the reality of vaccine injuries.”

Senator Johnson further says CDC officials deliberately delayed warning patients and doctors that young people who take the jab are at an elevated risk of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. Now it is a front-of-label safety warning. As Senator Johnson stated, “...the FDA, CDC hid the fact that they had seen a signal for myocarditis, particularly young males . . . . They didn’t warn the public, they didn’t warn doctors — not right away, until they finally did the warning when they simply couldn’t hide it anymore.”

As states bypass CDC recommendations for Covid vaccines for clearly political reasons, they are ignoring vaccine injuries, the low risk from Covid infection for young children, and the low incidence of serious illness currently being inflicted by the virus. Indeed, the CDC reports that new cases of Covid are declining in California and Hawaii, two states that have announced they are moving to support child vaccinations in rebellion against Secretary Kennedy.

Governor Josh Green of Hawaii declared a “state emergency” that he claims compelled him to “protect the public health, safety, and welfare,” stating, “Cutting off access for healthy children and adults would put Hawaii families at risk.” Since the state’s rate of infection is declining and no one is dying, the justification for the emergency has been presented as one of regulatory confusion engendered by the CDC’s concerns over the absence of evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are effective:

“Dr. Sarah Kemble, the epidemiologist at the state Department of Health, said the amount of confusion from residents seeking the vaccine, from physicians, and from pharmacists is enough to warrant this proclamation. “ ‘We are approaching that state of emergency. People have been very confused about what to do, what they can access in terms of vaccines, and what’s going to be available to them. I think that confusion in itself presents a kind of emergency,’ Kemble said.

This circular reasoning is hardly “real science,” as governors and state health agencies scramble in Kafkian chaos to counter Kennedy. Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Maine – all states where the CDC says rates of Covid infection are currently “not changing,” have joined in a “coalition” to buck the CDC with their own judgment about the safety and effectiveness of mRNA vaccines.

Connecticut recommends the shots for children aged six months and older. Governor Ned Lamont declared, “As uncertainty in Washington continues, our administration is doing everything we can to ensure the residents of Connecticut have access to the health care they need to stay safe….” Delaware Governor Matt Meyer intoned, “Science must continue to determine how we keep our state healthy, and that science says vaccines save lives and protect our communities….”

But that’s not what the CDC says. The CDC is charged with crafting vaccine policy for the nation. Credible scientific evidence suggests covid vaccines are not as effective at preventing infection or transmission as advertised, and may even reduce immune function. It is incontrovertible that these vaccines can cause myocarditis and other harms. Covid is not rampant, and current variants appear to have become less dangerous. Healthy children were at low risk of death or serious illness even at the height of the pandemic.

Governors are playing doctor for political motivations, and putting their citizens’ babies and young children at risk while doing so. This further erodes trust and creates the very confusion in the public that they claim to be seeking to avoid. As more “real science” about the safety and efficacy – or lack thereof – of mRNA vaccines emerges, a clutch of politicians are on the record gambling with children’s lives.

Key Takeaways

– A growing number of states are departing from CDC recommendations for Covid shots in rebellion against Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s leadership of HHS.

– Increasingly, evidence suggests the mRNA vaccines were not effective at preventing disease and transmission, and can inflict serious adverse health impacts.

– State governors, with political agendas, are flouting CDC recommendations; they may be putting infants and children at serious risk.