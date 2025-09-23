By The MAHA Report

Late Monday afternoon, during a lively press conference at the White House, an impassioned President Trump announced that the FDA will begin to recommend pregnant women avoid Tylenol due to its active ingredient, acetaminophen. That ingredient, he explained, may be the causal link to autism diagnosed in an escalating and epic number of children in the United States.

Besides singling out Tylenol, the president and members of his cabinet, including Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and FDA Commissioner Dr. Martin Makary, also announced the administration’s recommendation to use Leucovorin, known also as folinic acid, to treat people with autism. Kennedy, Makary, and others say clinical trials, although small, show the drug can improve language skills in children with autism.

Leucovorin has a well established safety record and is used in patients going through chemotherapy. Dr. Richard Frye, M.D., Ph.D., of the Autism Discovery and Research Foundation, a pioneer in the study of Leucovorin, told The MAHA Report, “Leucovorin is a safe and well-tolerated treatment that shows great promise for improving the lives of children with autism and their families.”

Throughout the historic press conference, the president struck a sincere and empathetic tone, his voice often filled with emotion and righteous anger that so many in the autism community have suffered so much and so long. Those who have watched President Trump for years commented that this press conference included some of his most emotionally intense remarks in either of his terms as president.

The president explained that he and Kennedy have long been lone voices which have publicly raised concerns about the explosive growth of childhood autism . Today, 1 in 31 children nationally, and 1 in 12 boys in California, have autism, according to studies. Since 2000, rates of childhood autism have grown 400%, according to the White House.

President Trump criticized previous administrations and medical professionals for hiding the truth about the origins of autism.

The president further said that he believes there is a link between vaccines and autism. President Trump concluded that it is ill-advised for children to receive dozens of vaccines during a single clinical visit, comparing it to equine medicine. “It’s like they're pumping vaccines into a horse,” President Trump said.

He added that there are no downsides to spacing out the administering of vaccines, while the MMR vaccine should be substituted for single-valent vaccines against each of the respective diseases.

Monovalent vaccines for measles, mumps, and rubella have not been offered in years within the United States.

The president also repeatedly emphasized that, in his view, infants should not receive the hepatitis B vaccine. Instead, he said, that vaccine should be delayed until a child is 12. He explained that because hepatitis B is sexually transmitted, small children have no need for such a vaccine.

President Trump also said that he wants aluminum and mercury (a component of thimerosal) to be removed from vaccines. He added that communities including the Amish, which do not typically take Tylenol or vaccines, have virtually no instances of ADHD and autism. The same for residents of Cuba, he said, a country that he described as not economically viable enough to afford Tylenol.

Following the president’s remarks, Secretary Kennedy announced a first-of-its-kind cooperation between the HHS, FDA, NIH, CMS, CDC, and other public health agencies. He pledged that he and his colleagues would get to the bottom of the autism epidemic by replacing politicized science and corruption with evidence-based medicine.

Kennedy promised that all potential causes of autism, including vaccines, would be thoroughly and empirically examined without fear his findings would lead to political retribution. In a clear reference to previous Democratic administrations, Kennedy said that many of the same people who once used the slogan “believe all women” ignored thousands of mothers who believe that their child's autism is the result of vaccines.

“Some 40%-70% of mothers who have children with autism believe that their child was injured by a vaccine,” Kennedy said. “President Trump believes that we should be listening to these mothers instead of gaslighting and marginalizing them like prior administrations….We will perform the studies that should have been performed 25 years ago.”

Kennedy added, “Some of our friends like to say we should believe all women. Some of these same people have been silencing and demonizing these mothers for three decades because research on the potential link between autism and vaccines has been actively suppressed.” He concluded, “We will perform the studies that should have been performed 25 years ago.Whatever the answer is, we will tell you what we find.

When asked whether rising rates of autism are due to improved diagnostic techniques, Kennedy pointed to several studies debunking this myth, while also appealing to the logic of his audience by explaining that adults and seniors do not present with rising autism rates by the same diagnostic standards that are applied to children. “I don’t know a single seventy-year-old with profound autism,” Kennedy said.

CMS Director, Dr. Mehmet Oz, said that Medicare and Medicaid will work with state partners to survey the most comprehensive datasets relating to autism rates.

He added, “The aggressive approach... demanded by President Trump and Secretary Kennedy, have already identified risk factors and opened the door for the first—the first—FDA recognized treatment pathway for autism,” Oz said. “. That is the first of its kind…”

Speaking beside the president and other public health officials, FDA Commissioner Dr. Martin Makary said that “hundreds of thousands” of children with autism will benefit from expanded access to Lleucovorin.

Commenting on the major efforts in motion to find the causes for autism and potential management strategies, NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya said, “"I'm proud to announce today that the NIH has launched the Autism Data Science Initiative to turbocharge autism research, devoting an additional $50M to the cause of studying autism.”

MAHA Action President, Tony Lyons, added, “I believe this is the first of many announcements. We have what we haven’t had for decades – an administration that is open to real science, to dozens of possibilities. It’s a profound cultural shift—from a culture of corruption to a team that will turn over every last stone and give the public real science, real answers. The MAHA movement celebrates this existential change.”

Press Reaction

Meanwhile, the legacy media told a very different story.

The Fourth Estate’s knives were out for Trump, Kennedy, et. al. well before the announcement. The administration suggested a sort of carrot and stick change in the approach to treating autism – a cautionary stick that expectant mothers should avoid acetaminophen unless absolutely necessary, and a hopeful carrot in the form of access to a drug shown to be promising to reverse autism.

Hours before the president’s press conference, The Washington Post ran with the pessimistic headline, “The drug Trump plans to promote for autism shows real (and fragile) hope.” The BBC poo-pooed any suggestion that acetaminophen could harm the unborn, with this flat, giveaway headline “Trump links pain reliever Tylenol to autism – but many experts are sceptical.” Newsweek chimed in, also preemptively, with its own effort to discredit, “What Did Trump Say About Child Autism? And Is It Actually True?”

The essence of the press conference was a sharp critique of the failure, for twenty-five years, of federal regulatory authorities to determine the unquestioned spike in autism rates. But the press only pursued a narrative of snark. The BBC, for example, noted in its hit job that “In the past, Kennedy has offered debunked theories about the rising rates of autism, blaming vaccines despite a lack of evidence.” The Secretary is calling for that evidence, and suggests heeding the mothers who the BBC and other media leave with no hope or answers.

Even after the announcement, The Associated Press declared, “Live updates: Trump promotes unproven ties between Tylenol, vaccines and autism without new evidence.”

Yet there is recent evidence, obscured behind the headlines, and it is not promoted by President Trump but by highly qualified medical professionals. At the press conference, Dr. Marty Makary quoted the Dean of the Harvard School of Public Health as stating: “There is a causal relationship between prenatal acetaminophen use and neurodevelopmental disorders of ADHD and autism spectrum disorder. We cannot wait any longer.”

The buzzing headlines obfuscate the credible medical research that suggests a threat from Tylenol to pregnant women, who still may decide to take the over-the-counter drug, but now will be cautioned. It appears the legacy media don’t want them warned, instead backing the widely-quoted corporate spokesmen for Tylenol manufacturer Kenvue, who assure the public that there is zero risk.

Towards the end of the event, President Trump again loudly admonished mothers “don’t take Tylenol”

Adam Garrie, Louis Conte and John Klar contributed to this report.