Daniel Murphy
Sep 23

This is monumental, a truly seminal moment in the long struggle to find answers to this awful epidemic, so long ignored. For the first time in decades I am trusting of a federal agency. Thank you Secretary Kennedy, for your relentless dedication and immeasurable moral courage to serve the citizenry of the United States. I am grateful to God that you arrived at HHS.

Sep 23

In my opinion, RFK Jr.’s ability to navigate the swamp literally falls into the genius category.

Changing healthcare isn’t as simple as a CEO/chairman walking into a board meeting and demanding change.

We are literally at war (5GW) with interests that will go to any length to enforce the status quo, and are seeking to rapidly expand their control (Great Reset, etc.).

While I can absolutely empathize with RFK Jr.’s critics who state that he hasn’t been moving fast enough- - if there was a magic button to press that would instantly remove all vaccines from being mandated, and would radically change every vaccine related guideline, I’d be the first one to press it- - but in the context of a long drawn out war (which is what we’ve been in the midst of), a different strategy must be exacted; or we’d risk losing the war.

I truly hope that RFK Jr. runs for president in 2028.

