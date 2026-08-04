The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lori's avatar
Lori
6d

I hope Stolberg keeps getting all her Covid boosters like a good little Fauci fanatic:}

Reply
Share
2 replies
Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
6d

Its a wonder that the NYT has any thinking reader's left with its biased reporting. The news media today is primarily supported by the pharmaceutical industry...so all connected to the media.. have to support those drug and vaccine promoters who have made the industry so profitable.

Reply
Share
32 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 MAHA Action Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture