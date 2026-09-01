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Paul Parr's avatar
Paul Parr
13h

We live in a condo and grow our own lettuces, peppers, eggplants, tomatoes and herbs in self watering earth boxes with no weeding necessary. Much of our crop is shared with friends and neighbors. No chemicals or additives and little sales tax on the seeds or starter plants. Fresh food daily.

Paul Parr

Sarasota, FL

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YvonneM's avatar
YvonneM
13hEdited

If there was more focus on “Real Food”, the healthcare (sickcare) debate would be moot.

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