The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

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Lori's avatar
Lori
5h

BOOYAH, NOW WE'RE TALKING!

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Craig Neal's avatar
Craig Neal
5h

Being half Norwegian(grandfather's name is Erling), a former publisher of Organic Gardening magazine, currently operating an urban organic CSA farm for my neighbors, healthy 80 year old, I'm wondering if Mr. Haaland is aware of MAHA's support of the MAGA and Trump agenda? I've said over and over that I support much of MAHA's agenda; however, I only hear about and from Republican politicians and the likes of Steve Bannon, Ron Johnson, and other right-wing politicians and pundits. More folks like Charles Eisenstein and other non aligned with the MAGA agenda, please.

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