By Dylan Weber, Special to The MAHA Report

As the World Cup comes to a close, Norwegian striker Erling Haaland is one breakout star few global soccer fans will forget. With long-flowing hair and a six-foot-five frame, Norway’s giant is known for his combination of raw power and speed, and his many world records – including his first, at age five, in long jump.

Less known, however, is the 25-year-old’s commitment to cow hearts and raw milk.

Haaland does not fuel like a modern professional athlete. No neon sports drinks, no lab-designed powders, no ‘energy’ bars with 40 ingredients you cannot pronounce. He eats what he calls real food: fatty cuts of red meat, eggs, wild fish, grass fed butter, honey, and the organ meats most Americans have forgotten how to cook. Heart and liver, the ancient superfoods, land on his plate for a reason.

His rule is simple: Eat quality, eat local, and eat as few ingredients as possible.

Sound familiar? It should.

In January, as he was rolling out the new dietary guidelines, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. delivered the same message in three words: eat real food. The Updated Dietary Guidelines flipped the old food pyramid on its head, moving protein, full fat dairy, and healthy fats to the top and pushing refined carbohydrates and added sugar to the bottom, where they belong. For the first time in decades, Americans were told that they should build their plates around whole, nutrient dense foods and to walk away from the ultra-processed junk that has made 1 in 5 U.S. children over six-years-old obese.

In other words, one of the most dynamic athletes the world has ever seen has been, without knowing it, living the new dietary guidelines for years. Today, he’s a MAHA exemplar, a paragon, a man whose food choices show the world what can happen when you commit to doing MAHA.

Erling Haaland’s record-setting jump hitting the ball at an astonishing 7 foot 6 inches meters in the air.

Forty years ago, we were told to fear red meat, trim every gram of fat, and treat a bowl of sugary cereal as a balanced breakfast. We all watched from the sidelines as we quietly became the most overfed and undernourished country in the developed world.

Nourishment comes from real food. Secretary Kennedy knows that. So does Haaland.

Organ meats are essentially a pure, lean muscle that is exceptionally rich in specific and bioavailable compounds, such as vitamins and minerals, designed to power the body. Yet the average American consumes only about 1 pound per year, and most of what is consumed comes hidden in hot dogs and sausages.

More importantly, raw milk is one of the best sources for bioavailable protein, calcium, enzymes associated with mineral metabolism, and naturally occurring microbes. The Weston A. Price Foundation argues that raw milk is a foundational, living food that supports optimal human growth, resilience, and vitality.

For a body that breaks itself down every match, the Foundation finds a natural advantage in raw milk, which supports tissue repair, immune function, and enhanced nutrient absorption.

For elite athletes, these kinds of foods improve mental wellbeing, brain function, recovery rate, metabolic health and, crucially, fast-twitch muscle fibers. That’s probably why the best athletes in the world, like Novak Djokovic and Aaron Rodgers, eat like card-carrying members of the MAHA movement.

What Haaland chooses to put on his plate, and drink, tells a story millions of us are starting to recognize: real food builds real strength and resilience. The science behind the new guidelines is not a fad, and the world’s elite athletes are proving it on the world’s biggest stage.

For decades, official advice and physical performance pointed in opposite directions. Now they finally point in the same direction: a plate full of real food.