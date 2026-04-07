The MAHA Report

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lawrence greenberg's avatar
lawrence greenberg
8h

All of the medical associations have been bought out and are controlled by Big Pharma. If that wasn't obvious to everyone BEFORE Covid, it sure should be now.

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YvonneM's avatar
YvonneM
8h

I believe this will backfire on them. I trust RFK to be guided as to how.

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