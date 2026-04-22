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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
8m

I've written a plethora on vaccine injuries so glad to read something similar, showing awareness is spreading. Vaccines have held a sacred spot in history, but due to the last five years, awareness of their flaws are spreading, causing us to evaluate the entire field, and the injuries claimed to it: e.g, SIDS and Autism:

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/how-sids-became-the-perfect-cover

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/stop-calling-it-autism-start-calling

How many American's were saying such a message in the 70s, 80s, and 90s? Seeing their children regress, but being gaslight as it could not have been the vaccine. But now, such information is coming to light, with even litigation realizing the correlation between vaccines and injury: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/unorthodoxy-produces-real-world-results

Glad that the news is spreading and people are waking up to the industry of vaccines. It's time this industry is brought down.

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Margretta Chase's avatar
Margretta Chase
9m

The cat’s out the bag with Covid vaxx and boosters. Death rates from Covid were falsified, doctor’s orders” as a former hospice nurse found out, were to collect the bounty offered by Big Pharma’s squad. It’s a manufactured scam with fear to keep it going. Now the deaths from side effects are showing up. The people trying to get help with these are denied any help from doctors or even recognition that their blessed “vaccine” could be the culprit.

I worked in database creation on government mandated vaccines over 10 years ago. Flu shot side effects were horrendous. The vaccine injured MUST be heard and allowed legal recourse.

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