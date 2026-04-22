Just a few years ago, most Americans were anxiously lining up to receive an experimental vaccine for a dreaded new disease dubbed “Covid-19.” Fast forward to 2026, and more Americans are declining that vaccine as the disease has become relatively innocuous.

Meanwhile, the vaccine-infatuated have stridently blamed this shift on the vaccine-deniers. The American Academy of Pediatrics, mainstream media, and many state legislatures are ignoring the “real science” and pushing to compel Americans (and their young children!) to keep taking these dubious “interventions.” This shameless fearmongering is sowing even greater vaccine hesitancy, displaying in the process the true source of growing public distrust.

Drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech recently halted a planned mRNA vaccine study due to the lack of a sufficient number of volunteers. The companies attributed the paucity of new guinea pigs to stricter FDA requirements for placebo-controlled trials, particularly in the 50-64 age group. The FDA required study participants to have no chronic conditions such as hypertension or diabetes: the companies say more than 80 percent of potential applicants fail to qualify. Ironically, so many Americans are chronically ill that there aren’t enough healthy people on whom to test new drugs.

Of course, this became a boot-strap circular logic for the pro-vaccine cult. As Reuters reports, “Experts warned that requiring large new trials could delay or limit the availability of updated shots for lower-risk groups.” Under this rubric, effective testing for drug safety is dangerous because it might delay people from taking the untested drugs.

It could be that Americans simply don’t trust mRNA vaccine technology enough to participate in new trials. Only about 18 percent ⁠of Americans got ​a Covid booster in the 2025–2026 season, according to the CDC, with Reuters lamenting this low number in a recent article, saying the virus, “continues to cause tens of thousands of deaths each year, including an estimated 8,000 to 12,000 among adults aged 50 to 64.”

Americans may have started to distrust such fearporn claims and begun to examine “real science” more carefully, including the growing evidence of vaccine injuries.

Much like food labels, the more one looks, the less one has an appetite for these corporate concoctions. Clearly, the safety ratio for these sketchy experimental vaccines is shifting: as Covid-19 becomes less deadly and more details emerge of immune function suppression, blood clots, turbo cancers, and other vaccine side effects, the risk-to-return ratio deteriorates.

Despite Reuters’ alarmist death statistics, Covid-19 is not killing very many Americans. Perhaps the “estimated 8,000 to 12,000” deaths in the 50 to 64 age group cited by Reuters is a global figure. According to the CDC, “deaths involving Covid” (dying from COVID, or with COVID?) are declining precipitously in the United States.

For the week ending January 9, 2021 (the height of the pandemic), the CDC reports 26,026 deaths “involving” Covid. For the week ended March 28, 2026, that number was 71, a 99.73 percent drop. The highest weekly number all winter (2025-2026) was 507 (week ended January 10, 2026). Deaths have not exceeded 1,000 since the week that ended January 18, 2025.

Covid-19 is waning, as viruses are inclined to do over time: It is mutating to become much less deadly.

But this has not dampened the histrionics in blue states, where they are sidestepping updated CDC recommendations that no longer include the experimental jab to strongly recommend such vaccines even for children. Yet from the very beginning of the pandemic, it has been axiomatic that healthy young children face a near-zero threat of death or serious bodily injury from Covid-19.

Americans’ fear of dying from Covid-19 is plummeting because so few people are now dying from the disease. But at the same time, more and more evidence of vaccine injuries is becoming public. It is incontrovertible, for instance, that young men suffered inordinate damage from mRNA-vaccine-inflicted myocarditis, even as Americans who asked questions about this phenomenon were gaslit and lied to for months before product labels were updated to disclose exactly that risk.

Children’s Health Defense recently published an article titled “Teens 5 Times More Likely to Develop Heart Conditions After mRNA COVID vaccines.” Headlines such as “‘My organs shut down, now I’m in a wheelchair’: The lives ruined by Covid jabs” tell a very different story from the “safe and effective” mantra of government agencies. That could make a properly informed patient pause – which is precisely the justification manufacturers and regulators used to avoid informing the public about the risk of myocarditis! (“If people hear about the injuries, they may not take the vaccines…”)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. did not sow vaccine hesitancy: the mRNA vaccines and their proponents did. This is why vaccine advocates routinely invoke smallpox or measles vaccines when championing jabs.

People took the mRNA vaccines, and they didn’t work as advertised – they were clearly ineffective (necessitating ever more “boosters”) and unsafe, and parents and patients were obviously misinformed by Big Pharma, federal agencies, the AAP, pharmacists, etc.

An entire fearporn industry lied people into submission: Many of those people later resented being duped. Social distancing? Made it up. Masking against a virus? What a joke. Alternative therapies? – deadly! Natural immunity? No good. Lab origin? Verboten!

The lying liars just keep lying, prompting ever more Americans to refuse to roll up their sleeves. Polls show that, even before the pandemic, an increasing number of parents were growing concerned about the sheer number of recommended vaccinations. At some point, sensible moms will tire of watching their children treated as pharmaceutical pin cushions.

Nevertheless, a persistent government/industry/MSM narrative about the Covid-19 pandemic is that “vaccine-hesitancy” fueled by misinformation from people such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. threatened public health by influencing many people to decline mRNA vaccines. This a priori assumption has infused numerous “expert studies” of vaccine hesitancy, ignoring the glaring truth: misinformation (lies) about vaccine safety and efficacy by pharmaceutical companies and federal agencies engendered unprecedented and quite understandable hesitancy.

The vaccine industry and government thus project onto others the vaccine hesitancy they themselves have created. Americans are now more informed. They are suspicious of taking too many unnecessary vaccines, especially for less serious ailments. Polls show increasing concerns over vaccine safety. This sensible aversion is likely to persist as Covid-19 becomes even less dangerous: currently, Americans are at greater risk of illness from kidney disease or chronic liver disease than Covid-19.

On the other end of the health spectrum from risk of infection lies risk of injection. Most people know someone who was vaccine-injured by mRNA vaccines. Yet the U.S. government has prevented these injuries from being fully acknowledged, compensating just 51 people out of the hundreds of thousands who were injured, through the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program. A total of 97 claims were deemed eligible for compensation, compared to more than 24,000 in South Korea, where the government has accepted about 30 percent of some 96,000 vaccine injury claims, and recognized 11 side effects caused by Covid-19 vaccines.

The U.S. Health Resources & Services Administration reports that for all other vaccinations, more than 29,749 vaccine injury petitions have been filed since 1988, of which 12,925 have been deemed compensable. Yet it is acknowledged that vaccine injuries are vastly unreported, so the actual number of vaccine injuries is undoubtedly exponentially higher. With this information available, why wouldn’t informed parents hesitate to fully vaccinate their young children, especially with experimental mRNA vaccines?

This is what makes the recent ruling by Massachusetts Federal District Judge Brian E. Murphy so deeply offensive. Murphy’s order prevented the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) from implementing a diagnostic code to track vaccine injuries and blocked ACIP from hearing from vaccine injury victims. This judge, and others who have worked so hard to conceal the truth, should be brought before a court themselves.

In the meantime, the truth is seeping out about the number of vaccine injuries and the declining risk from Covid-19 infection. Arguably, the risks of injury from mRNA vaccination now exceed the risks of severe illness from Covid-19. Perhaps they always did.