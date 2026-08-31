The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Prometheus Sputnik's avatar
Prometheus Sputnik
9h

Yes every one think Denmark is such a nice little cozy place where no one ever is corrupt. There is just so man things that goes unpunished when you have the right position here - it becomes more and more clear -

I could name many -- funny about the university distancing them self -- but DTU Danish technological University - fired Henrik Svensmark because his research disprove the co2 climate doom the politicians use to milk us all -- as in stealing our money and giving them to corrupt **** -- and it goes on and on.

These people have blood on their hands but the cops go hard after the little guy but the politicians bomb, kill and maim.

Reply
Share
Praise Dear Leader's avatar
Praise Dear Leader
9hEdited

DOGE didn't really uncover much fraud at all. And most of their 'finds' that weren't misinterpretations or complete falsehoods, were already under investigation and/or audit - by the IG's that Trump fired on his first day.

Other DOGE "discoveries" were just small "woke" sounding grants and expenses that were always public knowledge, available for all to see at usaspending.gov -

Meanwhile, someone's been pardoning healthcare frawdsters left and right.

Reply
Share
1 reply
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 MAHA Action Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture