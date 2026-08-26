The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jayne Doe's avatar
Jayne Doe
4hEdited

Mandating pharmaceutical injections on CHILDREN is psychotic.

Reply
Share
1 reply
annapolis73's avatar
annapolis73
5hEdited

I have a measured view on abortion. I believe it is a personal decision until the point of viability of a fetus is reasonably established. I guess that will change as we become better able to determine that.

It stirkes me as hypocritical that we have a large swath of our population who favor laws allowing unfettered access to abortion ( on demand), even at any point in a pregnancy, but vehemently oppose the exemptions for mandatory vaccination of someone elses child, to access a publicly funded right to education.

The pro vaccine crowd argues that the unvaccinated child is a threat to them. This of course is nonsense at the individual level. They argue "herd immunity." Which is simply nonsense at the individual level. They argue "what about my immunocompromised child, who can't be vaccinated." Never considering that during infancy there are thousands of babies who are needlessly inject with toxins, absent any attempts to determine, at the individual level, whether or not those ingredients in fact. will harm them.

They simply utter the propaganda driven platitude that 'Vaccines are safe and effective." They are not for many.

Reply
Share
1 reply
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 MAHA Action Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture