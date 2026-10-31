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Gail W's avatar
Gail W
2h

I LOVE this effort, BUT IF I HAD HAD THIS INFO **BEFORE** BUYING MY HALLOWEEN CANDY I WOULD HAVE PUT IT TO USE! Sheesh!

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YvonneM's avatar
YvonneM
2h

The fact that these companies couldn’t care less about our children’s health, should make parents ban them completely. It infuriates me, especially because I’ve had a lifetime of experience with sick and disabled children (from birth to palliative care and everything in between) and the pain and cost their families go through. Support the healthier choices or teach your children about real food. They will someday be grateful for your wisdom.

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