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Branson Edwards's avatar
Branson Edwards
17h

Good article, but it would have been more complete with a brief discussion of the ridiculous big company lobbied rules regarding meat processing. Local ranchers ought to be able to process their own meat locally and bring it to market. Period, full stop. But they aren't allowed to, because... assholes, I mean congress.

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Commoncents's avatar
Commoncents
17h

The local meat processor has all but disappeared. The local farmer has to drive their cattle hundreds of miles to get them processed. This problem is compounded by the government. Bring back local processing, it would be a start for local ranchers.

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