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Son of A T-Rex's avatar
Son of A T-Rex
4hEdited

Nutrition is not consistent through the population especially in food deserts that characterize many communities. Most people can’t afford healthy food. Cuts to programs that provide food to children - often their most nutritious meal of the day, doesn’t help. Perhaps if MAHA was a bit tougher on nutritional standards and additives the way we are on supposed election fraud and anti-vaxing, we might build

a healthier citizenry. I understand those who feel they have a right to every decision in their lives but public health has to take a precedent over personal bias. It’s like giving a ten year old the choice of going to school or not. Okay, maybe 15 year old. The fact you malign media at every turn and indirectly, undermine public health officials who have decades of work to substantiate the need for broad based vaccinations is scary. I’m not sure what you are deforming us into but the US is becoming an ugly place. As we move from we to me - the mantra of this admin, we will be more vulnerable to existential risks that once seemed only possible in some dystopian movie. For someone who loves his country and remembers more functional times, this entire episode is like a bad civics experiment. We’ve gone from hero generation to builders to prophets who know everything and are giving birth to a generation of cynics and nihilists. Great job.

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Spencer's avatar
Spencer
4h

It is good news that a healthy diet is so important to fending off measles. I would say this is important to fighting off any illness, wouldn't you?You state this while at the same time the maga/ Heritage plan of creating food insecurity is being implemented. Cutting off snap benefits for low income families. Firing food inspectors. Importing bad beef and adding it into Americans food chain, polluting our waters and cutting off our access to affordable health insurance. MAHA needs to talk to itself about how they are not helping Americans to become healthier.

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