The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Sweeney's avatar
Mike Sweeney
1h

Truly amazing. Thanks John. I just finished my Raw Milk and Biodynamic Yogurt to start the day!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Leigh's avatar
Leigh
1h

Thanks John, on the farm we notice that also. If you want to catch a rat use cheese.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 MAHA Action Inc
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture