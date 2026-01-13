Please join us on Wednesday, January 14, from 4pm - 5pm Eastern, for the MAHA Action Media Hub, featuring leaders of the MAHA movement who are on the front lines, fighting to make our lives healthier.

This event will cover some of MAHA’s recent major ‘wins’ – including the new Dietary Guidelines; the pared-down vaccine schedule for children; and the latest on safe-guarding Americans against toxic chemicals.

The program features MAHA Action president and host, Tony Lyons; U.S. Senator From Kentucky, Rand Paul; biohacker and human performance specialist, Gary Brecka; Principal Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Counselor to the Secretary at HHS, Stefanie Spear; Deputy Commissioner for Human Foods at the FDA, Kyle Diamantas; author and keto expert, Dr. Eric Berg; ACIP scientist, professor, and physician, Dr. Robert Malone; president and founder of Health Freedom Defense Fund, Leslie Manookian; and comedian, actor, and MAHA advocate, Russell Brand.

To attend our media hub, simply click the free registration link here.

All of our Media Hub events are open to the public and the press.

We hope to see you Weds@4pm!!