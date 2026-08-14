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Enna's avatar
Enna
2h

It would be something to start school gardens at every school. Grow fruits and vegetables and have classes for kids in growing. The food can be part of school lunches and breakfasts. We need schools to strt community programs to engage the families . Training for food gardener teachers. Let Food be thy medicine.

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Commoncents's avatar
Commoncents
3h

I would love to have an Arvin Singh in NY.

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