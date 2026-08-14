West Virginia is confronting some of the nation’s most difficult health challenges with an ambitious idea: If prevention-focused healthcare can work in rural Appalachia, it can work almost anywhere.

In an exclusive interview with The MAHA Report, Arvin Singh, West Virginia’s Secretary of Health, talked about why the state believes it can become a national model for rural health transformation and what it will take to get there.

Singh has built a career that spans healthcare operations, executive leadership and federal policy. Today, as West Virginia’s Secretary of Health, he leads one of the country’s largest state-run rural health transformation initiatives.

With roughly $200 million in federal Rural Health Transformation funding from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for 2026, to be spent over five years, West Virginia has big plans. It will invest in prevention of chronic disease, workforce development, technology, value-based care and rural access. But the most significant part of the plan may be what West Virginia is choosing not to do: pour money into the same healthcare model that has too often failed to reach rural communities.

“An Ultimate Stress Test”

Singh explained that his varied career, including training at John Hopkins and stints at the Department of Health & Human Services and the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services, has allowed him to see both the extraordinary power of American medicine and the consequences of waiting until disease is already advanced. His experience across academic health systems, federal policy, community-based care and rural healthcare shaped his belief that prevention must become as central to the system as treatment.

“Our system is exceptional at treating illness, but historically, we’ve underinvested in preventing it,” he said during our interview. “We spend an enormous amount of resources after someone develops diabetes, heart disease, kidney failure, but comparatively little helping them avoid those conditions in the first place.”

For Singh, prevention is not a rejection of modern medicine. It is a way to reduce the need for intensive, costly care, improve quality of life, strengthen the workforce and help public dollars go further.

“It’s not about replacing treatment,” he said. “It’s about reducing that need for treatment.”

That philosophy is especially consequential in West Virginia, which Singh describes as an “ultimate stress test for the American healthcare system.”

Added Singh, “If healthcare can succeed here with our mountains, with our dispersed population, our older residents, workforce shortages, high chronic disease burden and rural hospital challenges, I really think it can succeed anywhere.”

The scale of those challenges is difficult to overstate. West Virginia ranks 49th in overall health. Rural residents live about 2.5 years less than the national average, while life expectancy in McDowell County is approximately 11 years shorter. Nearly half of the state’s counties are maternity-care deserts, and every rural county was designated a Health Professional Shortage Area as of June 2025. The state also ranks last nationally in internet availability, complicating efforts to expand telehealth and remote monitoring.

West Virginia’s response is not limited to recruiting more physicians or building larger hospitals. Instead, the state is developing a broader model that brings care closer to residents through telehealth, artificial intelligence, emergency medical services, community-based interventions and value-based care.

A proposed Connected Care Grid would combine telehealth, remote patient monitoring and local care coordination, potentially extending access through schools, libraries, pharmacies, faith communities and community centers. Other initiatives would link medical and community transportation, expand community paramedicine and use rural EMS providers for chronic-disease follow-up and nonemergency care.

Together, these efforts challenge the assumption that meaningful healthcare must always begin inside a hospital or physician’s office. The larger goal is to prove that prevention-focused, community-based care can improve health outcomes.

“If your healthcare model only works where there are plenty of physicians, hospitals and resources, it’s not a rural healthcare model,” Singh said.

A New Core Competency

West Virginia is putting nutrition into the clinical standard of care, requiring continuing education for doctors that treats food, sleep, movement and behavior change as core tools for preventing and managing disease.

“Nutrition, physical activity, sleep, behavior change – those should become core competencies, not electives,” Singh said. “Healthcare professionals should feel just as comfortable prescribing a healthy lifestyle as they are prescribing medications, when appropriate.”

Making Healthier Choices Possible

The prevention-first philosophy extends across West Virginia’s health agenda, from healthier school meals and restrictions on synthetic food dyes to nutrition education for physicians, physical-activity initiatives and an effort to limit soda purchases through SNAP. But the state’s experience also illustrates how difficult it can be to turn ambitious public-health goals into lasting policy. Two of its most closely watched initiatives are now entangled in separate federal court challenges.

West Virginia’s food-dye law began changing school meals in August 2025, when public school nutrition programs were directed to remove seven synthetic colors: Red 3, Red 40, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Blue 1, Blue 2 and Green 3. A broader provision scheduled for 2028 would prohibit the manufacture or sale of foods containing those dyes, along with the preservatives butylated hydroxyanisole, or BHA, and propylparaben, throughout the state. The International Association of Color Manufacturers sued West Virginia officials, arguing in part that the law conflicts with federal regulation of FDA-approved additives and is unconstitutionally vague. A federal judge granted a preliminary injunction blocking enforcement of the broader statewide restrictions while the case proceeds, although the school-meal requirements remain in effect.

The state’s attempt to restrict soda purchases through SNAP encountered a separate legal obstacle. West Virginia was part of a broader USDA initiative allowing states to test food-purchasing restrictions through federally approved SNAP demonstration waivers. The details varied by state: West Virginia targeted soda, while other participating states proposed restrictions on products such as candy, energy drinks, prepared desserts, and other sweetened beverages. By 2026, the USDA had approved such waivers in more than 20 states as part of the federal MAHA agenda, although only five state approvals – Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, Tennessee, and West Virginia – were directly at issue in the lawsuit.

In June 2026, a federal judge agreed that USDA had used the wrong legal authority and had not followed required procedures, vacating the approvals for the five states. The ruling did not conclude that improving nutrition through SNAP was an illegitimate goal; rather, it found that USDA could not pursue that goal through the waiver process it had chosen. West Virginia has since paused enforcement while officials consider their next legal and administrative steps.

These legal battles have intensified a larger debate over how government should promote healthier choices. Opponents of SNAP restrictions warn that they can stigmatize low-income families, create confusion at checkout and substitute government judgment for individual choice. Critics of school fitness assessments have similarly raised concerns that testing could embarrass children or reward athletic performance rather than health.

Singh said the aim is not to judge families or dictate every decision, but to create conditions in which healthier choices are genuinely possible.

“People shouldn’t have to overcome a million obstacles just to make one healthy decision,” he said. “The role of government is not to make every decision for people, but we can help foster environments where healthy choices become realistic and sustainable.”

That distinction is central to his approach. Singh argues that personal responsibility matters, but choices are shaped by the conditions in which people live. In some West Virginia communities, healthy food may be 45 minutes away, while sidewalks, transportation, childcare, reliable broadband and nearby medical providers may all be limited.

“What people outside Appalachia sometimes miss is that rural health isn’t simply medicine,” Singh said. “It’s infrastructure, it’s workforce, it’s transportation, it’s economic opportunity.”

He applied the same philosophy to school fitness assessments. Singh said the goal is not to rank children against one another, but to help each student measure progress from an individual starting point.

“We want every child, including those who have disabilities or different abilities, to experience success relative to where they start,” he said. “Progress, to me, matters more than ranking.”

He compared measuring fitness to tracking progress in reading or math: a way for schools to recognize growth, celebrate achievement and give children the skills and confidence to carry healthier habits into adulthood

.West Virginia will judge its rural-health investments by three broad standards: healthier people, improved access, and sustainability. Companies applying to take part in the WV Rural Health Transformation projects must present detailed sustainability plans, and funding may be reallocated if programs cannot demonstrate progress and a credible return for taxpayers.

Singh’s long-term vision is not a temporary campaign, but a cultural reset: healthier children entering adulthood, more providers reaching rural communities, employers investing in workforce wellness, grocery stores offering healthier options, and healthcare systems rewarded for keeping people well.

Even before the first dollars were awarded, he said, change had begun.

“The conversation has changed,” Singh said. “More importantly, I want people to say that West Virginia helped change the conversation.”

If the state succeeds, he believes its lessons will extend far beyond Appalachia.

“They will shape the future of healthcare across America.”

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