This week MAHA was on the move, showing momentum across multiple government agencies. Key victories include restoring access to 12 popular peptides by reversing a Biden-era restriction, unveiling the first episode of The Secretary Kennedy Podcast, and demanding accurate reporting of Big Pharma clinical trials.

To stay on top of all of MAHA’s major wins, be sure to catch Caitlin Sinclair’s take in her MAHA Minute, released every Friday across MAHA Action social media channels.

Kennedy Prioritizes Peptide Common Sense

The FDA reversed a 2023 Biden-era decision that placed 12 popular peptides on its “high safety risk” Category 2 list, which had fueled a dangerous black market.

“We took long-overdue action to restore science, accountability, and the rule of law,” HHS Secretary Kennedy said. The FDA will remove the 12 peptides from Category 2 after their nominators withdrew them, and will present them to the Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee for independent expert review at its next two meetings, starting in July.

FDA Cracks Down on Pharma Trials

The FDA notified more than 2,200 medical product companies and researchers of their legal obligation to submit clinical trial results to ClinicalTrials.gov. An internal analysis found that nearly 30 percent of mandatory studies are missing required results, contributing to publication bias that often suppresses unsuccessful trials.

The agency is now seeking voluntary compliance for over 3,000 registered trials to provide clinicians and patients with complete, transparent data on the safety and efficacy of regulated medical products.

New POLITICO Poll Shows Support for Medical Freedom Rising

A new Public First poll by POLITICO, of 3,851 U.S. adults, found significant public support for core medical freedom issues. A plurality of Americans expressed concerns about vaccine risks and supported greater individual choice.

Key findings include:

41% support reducing the number of vaccines Americans receive.

46% believe the science on vaccines is still up for debate and that enforcing uptake is damaging.

47% say parents should be the final decision-makers for their children’s vaccinations.

47% believe the government should prioritize individual freedom of choice over collective health.

41% say the government’s role should be to provide information and advice, while leaving final decisions to individuals.

The Secretary Kennedy Podcast Goes Live

Secretary Kennedy released the first episode of The Secretary Kennedy Podcast, which featured an in-depth interview with world-renowned Chef Robert Irvine. The pair discussed America’s broken food system and initiatives to improve nutritional quality in schools and the armed services.

Before Congress, Kennedy Justifies HHS and CDC Budget Cuts

On April 16, Secretary Kennedy testified before the House Ways and Means Committee, defending budget cuts, stating that HHS and, in particular, CDC were running bloated budgets which empowered bureaucracy at the expense of the fight against chronic disease.

“For too long, the agencies meant to protect us have become the marketing arms of the industries they are supposed to regulate,” Kennedy told the committee. “We are going to turn the lights back on and restore the gold standard of science at the CDC and FDA.”

Kennedy argued that the current $4 trillion healthcare industry is incentivized to maintain a sick rather than a healthy population. He suggested that a reprioritized budget, one that funds prevention, nutrition, and transparency, serves public health goals far better than a bloated budget. He also said that these goals are nonpartisan and serve the interests of all Americans.

Gatorade Goes MAHA

Secretary Kennedy thanked Gatorade for its decision to remove artificial FD&C colors from its beverages. Kennedy added that the company will replace artificial colors with FDA-approved plant-based dyes from fruits and vegetables.

Tax Relief Coming From HHS

On Tax Day, HHS announced that Americans spend over $4 trillion annually on healthcare due to the chronic disease epidemic. The Department added that the Trump administration is working to urgently reduce costs by lowering drug prices, implementing common-sense policies, and improving access to affordable, nutritious food.

More Medical Schools Join HHS Nutrition Education Drive

USF Health in Tampa, Florida is the latest medical school to commit to HSS recommendations for teaching nutrition to future physicians. UT Southwestern Medical Center, in Dallas, Texas also committed to provide courses in nutrition to students.