J Da
4h

Its good to see them come together to a rational compromise.

Beth C Coddiwompler
3h

Kudos to Target for getting on board. Costco needs to do the same, but instead, it has decided to make it harder to make healthy choices by getting rid of their green signs signifying organic products. Now, you have to spend hours scouring the store to find them.

Tell Costco to get on board by bringing back the green signs and, while they're at it, reducing the number of products with inflammatory seed oils, synthetic dyes, GMOs, harmful preservatives and other health-destructive ingredients. And ending the sale of organic produce that has been treated and contaminated with Apeel or Organipeel.

Costco has the power and clout to get on board with the MAHA Movement. So do other big retailers. Let's encourage them to do so. Losing customers is not cost effective, which will happen if they don't amend their ways. Costco ought to realize this and get on the right side of history, which is very much in the making.

And may it be everyone's mission to buy at least 50% of their food from small, local farms and producers you know and trust.

