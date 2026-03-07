By Adam Garrie, Breaking News Reporter, The MAHA Report

More MAHA wins this week, including NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya’s $1 billion to help farmers wean off glyphosate; medical schools to include nutrition classes; Tennessee draws closer to banning fluoride in water; more states agree to make SNAP benefits healthy; and General Mills goes MAHA ahead of schedule.

Be sure to stay up to date with even more MAHA weekly wins as captured in Caitlin Sinclair’s MAHA Minute, a punchy video dropping every Friday across MAHA Action social media channels.

NIH Director Commits to Research Alternatives to Glyphosate

NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya offered his assessment of agriculture’s heavy reliance on toxic chemicals, noting that farmers apply over one billion pounds of pesticides and herbicides annually. He emphasized the need to reduce dependence on these chemicals without compromising productivity. He also stressed the urgent need for further research into the harms of chemical-based agricultural products.

To address this, he confirmed over $1 billion in initiatives toward off-ramping farmers and ranchers from glyphosate dependence. This includes a $100 million NIH grand prize challenge to study cumulative chemical exposure effects; $100 million from ARPA-H for innovative non-chemical technologies; $30 million from the EPA for alternatives to pre-harvest pesticide use; and $840 million from the USDA to promote regenerative agriculture. These efforts aim to transition toward safer, health-focused farming practices that enhance long-term food security and support farmers.

Tennessee Advances Fight Against Fluoride

Tennessee HB 2396, a bill which prohibits public water system operators from adding fluoride to their water system, advanced through subcommittee stage.

According to former Representative Michele Reneau, “The subcommittee’s vote is a win for individual choice. Tennesseans should have the freedom to decide what goes into their bodies. HB 2396 moves us toward a modern approach to dental health—one that relies on informed consent, targeted prevention, and personal responsibility. If passed, it focuses government responsibility on clean water, not mass medication.”

The bill now advances to the Tennessee House Agriculture Committee on March 10 and Senate Agriculture Committee the following day.

Medical Schools to Require Nutrition Classes

HHS Secretary Kennedy and Education Secretary McMahon announced that 53 medical schools across 31 states will require comprehensive nutrition education starting in the fall of 2026.

As part of a national push to transform medical training, these schools will require every medical student to complete at least 40 hours of nutrition education before graduating. Officials expect the change to equip more than 30,000 new physicians each year with the skills to prevent, treat, and even reverse chronic diseases through better dietary guidance.

Polls finds a Supermajority of Americans Support Medical Freedom

A poll commissioned by the Health Freedom Defense Fund and the Brownstone Institute revealed overwhelming public support for medical freedom principles. John Zogby Strategies conducted the poll in late February 2026 among 1,000 registered voters (with a ±3.2% margin of error).

Supermajorities of Americans back core tenets: 87.9% affirm the patients’ right to refuse any medical treatment; 80.4% support the adults’ right to refuse vaccination; and 70.6% oppose discrimination, such as in employment or public access, based on vaccine refusal.

Strategic Partnerships Launched to Promote New Dietary Guidelines

On March 4, USDA Secretary Brooke L. Rollins joined HHS Secretary Kennedy and USDA National Nutrition Advisor, Dr. Ben Carson, to launch Dietary Guidelines for Americans Strategic Partnerships. This initiative encourages private sector involvement—including retailers, health professionals, food manufacturers, agricultural producers, and media—to educate Americans about the importance of the Dietary Guidelines. The partnerships align with the broader MAHA agenda to promote real, nutritious foods.

Four More States Commit to Making SNAP Healthy

The USDA Secretary announced that Kansas, Nevada, Ohio, and Wyoming have secured SNAP waivers. These waivers will restrict the acquisition of junk food via the program formerly known as Food Stamps.

General Mills Goes MAHA Ahead of Schedule

General Mills announced that its entire portfolio of K-12 school foods is now made without certified colors. This milestone comes months before the summer 2026 deadline that the company had previously announced.

“Another MAHA win!” declared Kennedy. “General Mills is removing synthetic colors from all products in K-12 schools, and from its full U.S. retail portfolio by the end of next year.”