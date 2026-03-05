The MAHA Report

jan
6h

We're still around 50/50. Even 60% is not an overwhelming majority. It continues to concern me that so many Americans are still ok with the concept of lockdowns, mandates and medical tyranny.

rossny
5h

Even with over 90% of citizens opinions, today it doesn't matter. We are living in an occupied country (and world) controlled by corporations. Fascism is government by business interests. Our professional politicians are obedient to the hand that feeds THEM. Corporations are just cover for the oligarchs and wealthy trying to retain their wealth and power. The triangle of military, food and pharmaceutical along with energy rules our world and influence of the media manufactures consent. This is true about almost all issues today. Freedom can be seen but not touched. Peace now!

