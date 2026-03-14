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Kathy Boston's avatar
Kathy Boston
4h

Labels should be required on food that has been sprayed with glyphosate. Citric acid (mold) should be eliminated. “Natural flavors” exposed (MSG).

Also scented products are toxic. They are poisoning us. They’re putting these toxic fragrances in everything including laundry products, air fresheners, trash bags, etc. Air “fresheners” are in hospitals, medical office, grocery stores, GYM’s,. They should be labeled air poisoners.

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Dr. Tony Ebel's avatar
Dr. Tony Ebel
2h

From start to finish on Monday, the MEVI summit meeting was the most powerful and impactful day I've ever been apart of! It was exactly what an entire generation of parents and children have been waiting for - the truth!

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