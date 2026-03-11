MAHA Institute Roundtable Assesses Dangers of Over-Vaccinating Children
By Mike Richman, Special to The MAHA Report
The pharmaceutical industry has been covering up the probability that vaccines cause autism, using a “scaled-up version of the playbook” that the tobacco industry once relied on to disguise the link between cigarettes and lung cancer.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
So says Mark Gorton, president of the MAHA Institute, a policy-focused think tank that partners with government leaders and grassroots advocates to fix America’s health system. He, along with Del Bigtree and Mary Holland, delivered opening remarks at a roundtable hosted by the institute on Monday, March 9.
Photo by Brian Olson
The nearly 6-hour event, recorded here, brought to light the medical harms of over-vaccination and what can be done to tackle the massive epidemic of vaccine injuries.
Photo by John Klar
Some of the world’s leading experts, researchers, practitioners, and advocates gathered for the roundtable at the Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C., to push through taboos, counter the pro-vaccine propaganda that has saturated America, and raise the public consciousness about a burgeoning health crisis.
The stimulating program, which drew a packed audience of more than 200 people in the hotel’s Crystal Room, featured three panel discussions: the scale of vaccine-related injuries to children; the impact of Covid vaccines on the public; and the refusal of mainstream pediatricians to recognize that vaccines can cause adverse effects on youth.
Gorton opened the proceedings by acknowledging that many Americans have worked hard to bring attention to the vaccine injury problem, and yet it’s still a “taboo topic.”
Photo by Brian Olson
“Doctors shy away from [vaccine injury],” Gorton said. “Reporters don’t dare touch it. Researchers risk their careers if they publish work on the subject. Political analysts even caution against mentioning vaccine injury. Despite being one of the largest health issues in America, vaccine injury is still marginalized. The sheer scope of the problem makes it hard to confront. Vaccine injuries are all around us. Most families in America have suffered from vaccine injuries, but most people don’t know this because we’ve never clearly named this epidemic.”
Gorton shared quotes that question the integrity of medical research, including comments by Marcia Angell, an American physician and a former editor-in-chief of the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine: “It is simply no longer possible to believe much of the clinical research that is published, or to rely on the judgment of trusted physicians or authoritative medical guidelines,” Angell said in 2009. “I take no pleasure in this conclusion, which I reached slowly and reluctantly over my two decades as an editor of The New England Journal of Medicine.”
Gorton also presented slides that illustrate a clear link between vaccines and chronic health conditions. One slide showed a remarkable correlation between the skyrocketing autism rates in recent decades and vaccine doses given to infants. In another slide, researchers looking at nearly 50,000 children enrolled in Medicaid in Florida found that vaccinated kids have much higher rates of chronic disease, with neurological conditions such as learning disorders, the brain disease encephalopathy, and tic disorder, or rapid muscle movement, topping the list.
For its part, The MAHA Institute has explained that vaccine injury can come in the form of neurological diseases, such as autism, ADHD, epilepsy, and learning disabilities; and autoimmune conditions such as allergies, asthma, Type 1 diabetes, and multiple sclerosis; and that 1.4 million children are injured each year by vaccines. Today, the CDC recommends childhood vaccines for 10 diseases, down from 17 at the end of 2024.
Photo by Brian Olson
Next up at the MAHA Institute event was Del Bigtree, CEO of the Informed Consent Action Network, which aims to provide everyone with the right to informed consent, whereby a healthcare provider discloses the risks, benefits, alternatives, and purpose of treatment so patients can make educated decisions.
In Bigtree’s view, it’s not realistic to think vaccines should be “erased from existence,” noting that patients have the right to want some vaccines or all of them. At the same time, he argued, “I can’t imagine that we can call ourselves free if we live in a country where anyone, any bureaucrat, any neighbor, anyone outside of my family is making my medical choices for me.”
Photo by Brian Olson
Bigtree, who served as communications director for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign (which ended in late August 2024), said current HHS Secretary Kennedy has no intention of erasing today’s vaccine program from existence.
Bigtree also spoke of his award-winning 2025 documentary, “An Inconvenient Study,” which looks at the alarming rise in chronic health illness among America’s children. The film investigates a vaccinated-versus-unvaccinated study conducted by the Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, believed to be the most definitive research of its kind.
The 2020 study, which tracked more than 18,000 children born between 2000 and 2016, found that exposure to one or more vaccines was linked with a 2.5-fold increase in the likelihood of developing a chronic health condition. Although the study was never published in a peer-reviewed journal, it became part of the public record after being introduced at a U.S. Senate subcommittee hearing in 2025.
Photo by Brian Olson
In Monday’s final panel discussion on pediatrics and vaccines, the experts were asked why mainstream pediatricians do not accept the reality of vaccine injury. One panelist, Dr. Joel Warsh, explained that “institutional pressure,” an inclination to trust CDC data that recommended vaccines are good for kids, and a lack of time to read the literature such as the Henry Ford study influence doctors to believe there’s no validity in vaccine injury.
“You never really look it up yourself,” Warsh said. “When you do hear about those individuals that are talking about those issues, they’re called anti-vaxers and quacks, and you just dismiss it. We’re dealing with an ideology that the only way to protect kids is through vaccination.”
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The vaccine industry will come to be known as the industry whose zeal for money overtook it's humanity.
I absolutely believe that informed consent is a MUST and that NO ONE should be mandated or coerced into getting/receiving a medical intervention, including vaccines.
But, for anyone who does not know, the COVID mRNA shots are NOT vaccines!
As most readers of this substack understand, ALL vaccines can be injurious & even deadly.
https://www.aninconvenientstudy.com/
https://dissolvingillusions.com/graphs-images/
But they fraudulently mis-categorized the COVID mRNA transfection injections as "vaccines" because they knew most people would automatically believe the "safe & effective vaccine" propaganda, especially when the COVID shots were recommended by their doctors.
These diabolical mRNA transfection bioweapons MUST be recalled and the inherently dangerous and deadly mRNA transfection platform MUST be banned.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will hold its next meeting on March 18 and 19 at the CDC in Atlanta.
This ACIP panel is actively encouraging comments, either orally during the meeting or submitted in writing in advance. Among the topics on the agenda is COVID-19 "vaccine" injury.
Written comments on Docket CDC-2026-0199 must be submitted by March 12:
https://www.regulations.gov/commenton/CDC-2026-0199-0001
* All submissions received must include the Agency name and docket number. *
Requests to comment orally must be submitted no later than 11:59 p.m. EDT on March 12:
https://www.cdc.gov/acip/meetings/index.html#:~:text=How%20to%20request%20to%20make%20an%20oral%20public%20comment
Here's the written comment that I submitted:
ACIP Secretariat, ACIP Meeting, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Docket No. CDC-2026-0199.
The COVID modified mRNA-LNP genetic shots must be recalled.
The mRNA transfection platform itself is irreparably flawed & inherently dangerous and the platform itself IS the primary problem.
The mechanism of action (using mRNA instructions to turn one’s own cells into foreign non-self “spike protein factories”) IS the primary mechanism of harm. This triggers an immune system attack response, starting with the Killer T-Lymphocyte cells which will target & destroy one's formerly healthy cells, ANYWHERE in the body, that are now expressing non-self proteins...starting a cascade of damage at the deepest biological/cellular level.
Due to the systemic biodistribution properties of the (toxic & inflammatory) lipid nanoparticles, the encased (designed to be long-lasting) n1-methyl pseudouridine modified mRNA can go anywhere in the body, including crossing the blood-brain & placental barriers. The LNP "delivery vehicles" traveled to different parts of the body in different people.
Expressing any foreign non-self protein is fatal to the cell doing the expressing. Some people will express lots of foreign proteins in vulnerable locations. Others express less in less vulnerable areas.
The location of expression defines the adverse event: if you get foreign protein expression in your heart cells, you could get myocarditis & experience cardiac arrest; if in your brain, spinal cord, or peripheral nervous system, you could get one or more of a variety of neurological conditions; if in your eye, possible blindness; if in your ovaries, possible infertility; if in the placenta, possible miscarriage, stillbirth, or birth defects; if in the endothelial cells that line your blood vessels, possible vascular &/or microvascular injuries like clots/microclots or the long white fibrous clots, leading to strokes, heart attacks, or pulmonary embolisms…
If the expression of foreign proteins is in your own immune cells, you could experience immune dysfunction, dysregulation, & suppression including repeated infections, immune tolerance of a pathogenic foreign protein due to antibody subclass switch to IgG4 & increased IgG4-related diseases, T cell exhaustion, interference with & suppression of innate immunity, persistent systemic inflammation, dysregulation of toll-like receptors and reduced cancer surveillance or the suppression of tumor-suppressing immune system activities & cell-signaling (increasing your risk of fast-growing and aggressive cancers). And more…
Pathology reports, including from autopsies, have revealed & confirmed the Killer T Lymphocyte infiltration & destruction of cells, oftentimes in vital organs.
These modified mRNA-LNP genetic transfection shots never would have passed proper safety studies required for gene therapy products. Safety studies (including biodistribution, immunogenicity, immunotoxicity, genotoxicity, carcinogenicity, reproductive toxicity, shedding, long-term effects, & more) that were bypassed because of the mislabeling as “vaccines”. (And because of the EUA & “countermeasure” designations under the Project BioShield Act & PREP Act).
The danger is NOT limited to just getting more COVID “boosters”. ANY mRNA gene “therapy” product that transfects your cells & instructs those cells to produce non-self proteins (ANY non-self protein) will trigger an immune system attack response against your own cells & tissues. This makes EVERY mRNA-based transfection product harmful by design.
This immune response to one's own cells being instructed to express non-self proteins (ANY non-self protein) triggers autoimmune responses, & then T-cell exhaustion & immune system dysfunction, regardless of whether or not the foreign protein is toxic itself.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SDFUymH-9W8
https://entwine.substack.com/p/the-platform-is-deadly
https://robertchandler.substack.com/p/vaccinated-dead-kruger-lang-morz
https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1981375686251069797
https://johncatanzaro.substack.com/p/the-profound-risks-of-gene-transfer
The immune dysfunction & collapse that has manifested in an unprecedented number of people worldwide, accompanied by surges in autoimmune conditions, chronic infections, cancers, & cardiometabolic disease is unfortunately very real, no matter how much some want to deny what is happening.
This is not speculation. This is measurable — in lymphocyte counts, antibody profiles, T-cell exhaustion markers, & verified clinical outcomes, including deaths.
AND shedding from the mRNA transfection shots IS an extremely serious concern, with some people being affected more than others.
https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/what-we-now-know-about-covid-vaccine
https://pierrekorymedicalmusings.com/p/shedding-of-covid-mrna-vaccine-components
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-study-pfizer-mrna-found
The COVID mRNA transfection shots must be recalled.