The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

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lawrence greenberg's avatar
lawrence greenberg
6h

As I have been saying for at least 30 years: There is only one reason to censor or silence anyone, which is that you are lying and they are not, and allowing them to speak freely will expose you as the liar you are. And for sure, during Covid, pretty much everything we were told by "the authorities" about Covid and everything having to do with Covid, including and especially about the nonvaccine "vaccines," was a lie - an intentional lie.

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Manuela's avatar
Manuela
6h

This is an awesome report.

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