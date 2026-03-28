There were more MAHA wins this past week, including a massive victory for free speech.

But first, Caitlin Sinclair’s MAHA Minute, released every Friday across all of MAHA Action’s social media channels.

A Massive Victory for Free Speech

Under the Biden administration, social media platforms routinely censored content related to Covid-19. In Murthy v. Missouri, Attorneys General of Missouri and Louisiana sued the administration and several federal health agencies that conspired with social media companies to enact such censorship.

As we wrote in The MAHA Report earlier in the week, the Attorneys General won their suit. The new decree bars the U.S. Surgeon General, CDC, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) from pressuring platforms for the purposes of censoring, suppressing or curating content.

New Label for American Food

To celebrate Agriculture Day, the White House launched a “Product of USA” label. The new label will be used for all meat, poultry and egg products derived from animals born, raised, harvested, and processed in the USA.

To be eligible for the label, a single-ingredient animal product must contain meat from an animal born, raised, slaughtered, and processed in the United States. For multi-ingredient products, every component, preparation, and processing step must originate in or take place in the USA.

Texas Ends Junk Food Subsidies

Beginning in April, Texas will officially ban the use of junk food in the SNAP program. “Removing highly processed food from SNAP is an important step in solving America’s chronic disease crisis,” HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said. “Families in Texas will now have more access to affordable, real food.”

Senator Ron Johnson Admits to a Lapse in Transparency During the Pandemic

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) released some 2,000 pages of HHS documents, alleging that the Biden administration withheld critical information regarding a “serious safety concern” tied to the Pfizer Covid-19 booster.

According to the Senator, federal officials identified the risks as early as November 2022 but failed to issue an immediate public warning. Johnson detailed the findings in an extensive letter to Secretary Kennedy, framing the discovery as a significant lapse in transparency and public health accountability.