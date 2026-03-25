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Patricia Tartaglia-Mars's avatar
Patricia Tartaglia-Mars
1h

Why are Bill Gates and the dr. Fauci and all the pharmaceutical companies that were pushing the poison shots, not behind bars and trials at this time so this doesn’t happen again

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Helen's avatar
Helen
1h

Wonderful news!

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