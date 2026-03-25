By Louis Conte and Adam Garrie, Contributors, The MAHA Report

On Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in a major rebuke to the Biden administration’s ruthless censorship of content posted on social media that contradicted the government’s official narrative about Covid-19, a Louisiana court ruled in favor of the plaintiffs in Murthy v. Missouri.

This decision represents an unprecedented victory for free speech — in Louisiana, in Missouri, and across the nation.

Photo of Liz Murrill, Attorney General of Louisiana

The lawsuit was originally filed by the Attorneys General of Missouri (Liz Murrill) and Louisiana (Eric Schmitt) against the Biden administration and several federal health agencies that conspired with social media companies to censor Covid-19 posts deemed to contradict the official government narrative.

The new decree specifically bars the U.S. Surgeon General, the CDC, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) from pressuring platforms to censor, suppress, or otherwise curate content.

Federal officials from these agencies are now also prohibited from threatening social media companies with legal, regulatory, or economic sanctions in order to remove, suppress, or algorithmic reduce protected speech.

The decree further states that the government cannot use labels such as “misinformation,” “disinformation,” or “mal-information” as a justification to bypass First Amendment protections.

The New Civil Liberties Alliance, a non-profit civil rights organization which represented plaintiffs Jill Hines and Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, celebrated the consent decree as “unprecedented.”

In January of 2025, the new Trump administration formally condemned the government censorship detailed in the Murthy case via an executive order — “Restoring Free Speech and Ending Federal Censorship.”

Prior to this, the Biden administration did not attempt to deny the censorship but instead claimed that it was acting in the “best interests of the public.”

While the enforceability of the consent decree is limited to plaintiffs in the Murthy case, the spirit of the decree makes an unambiguous case against government censorship. The decree also stops short of forcing private companies from offering free speech protections to users as a matter of their civil rights.

The decision not only vindicates the American public but also the twelve men and women who the government labeled the “Disinformation Dozen” for allegedly spreading false health information on social media during the pandemic.

Who were the Disinformation Dozen? Their names are Dr. Joseph Mercola, Kevin Jenkins, Ty and Charlene Bollinger, Dr. Sheri Tenpenny, Rizza Islam, the late Dr. Rashid Buttar, Erin Elizabeth, Sayer Ji, Dr. Kelly Brogan, Christiane Northrup, Ben Tapper, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. [Several of these people will appear live on the March 25 episode of the MAHA Action Media Hub.]

Photo of Eric Schmitt, Attorney General of Missouri

Following the Murthy decision, an elated former Missouri Attorney General, Eric Schmitt, wrote on X that Missouri had “won big” and that the “unrelenting” litigation had paid off, granting Missouri citizens a historic 10-year, court-enforceable Consent Decree.

Schmitt added, “This is the first real, operational restraint on the federal censorship machine. It locks in the First Amendment principle we fought for: modern technology doesn’t erase your rights, and government labels don’t strip speech of protection. The deep state just got checked. For every working Missouri family tired of being silenced by their own government: this victory is yours. The heartland fought back, and the heartland delivered.”

Outside of the courts, a broader revolution has been brewing as Americans come to realize that they have been used as guinea pigs by their government. More chemicals in food, more pills, more Covid-injections containing who knows what.

None of these things, perpetrated on citizens by dark corporate hacks, is a good thing. As faceless Iago’s pulled the strings, they sucked the health and vitality out of the American people — along with the right to informed consent, bodily integrity, and to simply say ‘no.’

Enter government censorship.

Nothing is as violent as silencing someone’s words. Censorship is a cowardly act of violence against people and society because silencing a person’s words is like lobotomizing that person while robbing society of the benefit of their ideas.

Civilizations rise and fall for many reasons. Despite their achievements, the Romans, the Hittites, the Aztecs, and the Incas all faded to dust.

But no civilization has ever gone extinct because it failed to silence its people. In fact, censorship hastens a civilization’s collapse because it shows that its leaders fear its people.

If anything has allowed America to grow and evolve for nearly two hundred and fifty years, it’s been our investment in the First Amendment. Thomas Jefferson famously said, “We are not afraid to follow truth wherever it may lead, nor to tolerate any error so long as reason is left free to combat it.”

During the pandemic, unfortunately ‘reason’ went on holiday, giving full reign to a motley cast of neurotic followers of the cult of Anthony Fauci and former president Joe Biden. Remember the Yeats-ian “passionate intensity” in their eyes when your neighbors yelled at you for not wearing a mask? What made them so sure the virus could be transmitted from person-to-person, in the open air?

In March 2021, an organization named the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), which describes itself as a “UK/US non-profit that disrupts the spread of digital hate and misinformation,” teamed up with Anti-Vaxx Watch – “an alliance of concerned individuals who are seeking to educate the American public about the dangers of the anti-vax industry.”

The Disinformation Dozen was the love child of the CCDH and other groups. The men and women identified as the worst spreaders of disinformation were turned into modern-day lepers.

They should have been treated like saints.

Like the CCDH and others, the majority of our esteemed “fourth estate” quietly joined the censorship chorus. They routinely celebrated the CCDH and its leader, Imran Ahmed, on NPR, CBS, CNN. Just as quietly, they became part of the censorship industrial complex.

Former Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy

The Biden administration fell in line, too. Led by former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, the administration adopted what Psaki’s “covid misinformation” and called on social media companies to deplatform all members of the Disinformation Dozen.

Former White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki

President Biden, in a rare moment of rational thinking, called out Facebook and other social media entities for not censoring those who questioned vaccines by saying, “They are “killing people.”

Who was behind the CCDH?

It was and is funded in part by the UK Government and a group of private foundations, some connected to George Soros. During the rollout of the Covid vaccines, the UK and the U.S. governments worked together with CCDH to deplatform and censor anyone who questioned vaccine safety or the vast array of public health policies that were imposed on the American public.

All of the individuals tagged the “Disinformation Dozen” had the courage to question Covid vaccine mandates, mask requirements, social distancing, and other government Covid pandemic responses – and to post their concerns on social media platforms. For years, they were shut down. Now they can reclaim their voices.

And now we know these heavily censored people, who questioned Covid policies and vaccines, were right. There was no science behind masking, as Fauci grudgingly conceded. He also admitted that social distancing guidelines “just sort of appeared.”

The U.S. Supreme Court ultimately threw out Biden’s employee vaccine mandates.

We now also know that Covid vaccines caused serious adverse events in young Americans – the population at the lowest risk from serious Covid.

The Disinformation Dozen warned about these issues but they were censored and deplatformed anyway.

HHS Secretary Kennedy pointed out that a new term was invented for legitimate concerns that he raised – “mal-information.” He noted that he was targeted by the Biden administration within the first forty-eight hours of the former president’s first and only term.

Enter MAHA.

MAHA emerged as a movement against establishment media, government censorship, and the draconian public policies of the medical-pharmacological-complex that galvanized during the pandemic.

As they resisted pervasive censorship, MAHA followers came to understand that most censorship fails. Instead of teaching the public about acceptable morals, it inspires people to search for ways to circumvent the rules, to want more free speech.

And that’s exactly what Secretary Kennedy and MAHA have achieved, outside the oppressive yoke of government censorship.