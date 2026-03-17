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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
31mEdited

Amy! Pleasure to meet another PharmD on the right side of history! Sleep is critically important for both physical and mental aspects. Totally agree and should be prioritized!

You may appreciate my piece here on ADHD and how that changed my view of the profession. These are hard core medications and should not be prescribed, especially to children: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/adhd-and-me-how-the-narrative-broke

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Kimberly Teigen's avatar
Kimberly Teigen
25m

Im 65. When I was in high school I was responsible for making sure I set my alarm to get up to go to school. Why is the parent doing that? My daughter who is 28 set her alarm and got herself out of bed for school in the mornings. I drove her to school. Her school didn't provide any transportation.

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