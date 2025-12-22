The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christina Veselak's avatar
Christina Veselak
6h

I think it’s criminal that such a bill receives opposition, especially from the APA. It certainly shows complicity with the money making pharmaceutical companies. One problem is that no biochemical support options are ever offered other than medication. It has been proven that dietary changes can improve mood and behavior but this is never discussed. There is also enough research around amino acid therapy to make it a viable alternative to medication. I strongly believe in feeding the brain what it requires to function optimally before trying to tweak it with foreign chemicals. To this end, I wrote a book that applies to everyone with mental health issues as well as those in recovery from addiction. It’s called EAT! A guide to radiant recovery, using food and amino acids to repair the addicted brain and reduce cravings. You can find it on Amazon or at www.eatforrecovery.com. It is time for brain nutrition to become part of the conversation since research supporting it goes back 100 years.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Nancy Parsons's avatar
Nancy Parsons
5h

The involuntary thought that came to me as I read was, "Only in America can you find a 'suicide prevention program' that nearly doubles the number of suicides."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 MAHA Action Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture