The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

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Ro's avatar
Ro
8h

There are at least 150 people who need to be tried at a Nuremberg style court for crimes against humanity. They were corrupt to the core and deserve no mercy, killing and injuring millions.

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Angela's avatar
Angela
8h

I have nothing but admiration for people whether it's scientists, doctors or others who are fighting against these tyrannical medical & pharmacological entities who want to do nothing but destroy scientific investigations.

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