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Gail W's avatar
Gail W
6h

Like comedians have opined in the past: 'Why can't we make lawmakers wear their corporate sponsors on their clothing like race car drivers do?'

Maybe it's because race car drivers are far more productive.

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Gail W's avatar
Gail W
6h

What I don't understand is HOW is Europe able to BAN all these toxins IN EUROPE that are made by their European corporations??

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