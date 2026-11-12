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Kelly Reardon's avatar
Kelly Reardon
19m

The mRNA-LNP platform needs to be BANNED.

The DOJ just told a federal judge, in writing, that the COVID-19 shots “non-consensual biological experimentation” mandamus lawsuit...raises “issues infrequently encountered by this Office”...

"This is an important and unique case. What’s brilliant is that the justice system has acknowledged the allegations and now cannot easily ignore its own procedural rules." - Dr. Mike Yeadon

* A real chance to stop the evil mRNA-LNP gene "therapy" experimentation on humans *

One of the founders of Interest of Justice (IoJ) has filed this mandamus lawsuit against the government "pro se"...meaning representing oneself in legal matters without an attorney.

Incredibly, she has managed to force the US Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia to respond & answer for (or try to defend) the government's actions in federal court!!

"So the government's choice is stark. File the report Congress required, or swear under oath that this was never a test or experiment, and explain why. It’s a BIG deal - the DoD and Fed’s were NOT expecting this type of lawsuit to ever be filed against them!

And the men at the top have said it themselves. Hegseth called the COVID shot “an experimental vaccine” at his January 2025 confirmation hearing. Kennedy called it “huge fraud” in an interview..."...

"In 1997 Congress banned the Pentagon from experimenting on civilians with a biological agent, “directly or by contract,” without INFORMED CONSENT and a report to Congress first.

IoJ argues no emergency switches that law off. If a federal judge agrees, it could change the rules for the next emergency and the next rush to inject millions of people.

For the first time, the government has to answer that question in federal court, and its own lawyers just told the judge they rarely see a case like this. Right now, the government is deciding whether to fight this case or fix it."...

https://interestofjustice.substack.com/p/doj-tells-a-federal-judge-the-non

I (Kelly) am not affiliated with Interest of Justice or this lawsuit...and I am not a lawyer...

But I am trying to spread the word about this potentially consequential mandamus lawsuit because I believe that this case represents a real chance to stop the evil mRNA-LNP gene "therapy" experimentation on humans.

I have personally donated. I am asking those who are able (and feel so inclined) to please consider helping this lawsuit in this fight to remove these diabolical, illegal, and intentionally injurious & deadly gene "therapy" bioweapon injections & genetic transfection platform.

Link for Donations to help fund this lawsuit:

https://interestofjustice.org/stop-covid-vaccines-now/index.html

Thank you and Blessings to All.

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Constance's avatar
Constance
20m

Never took a covid shot or flu or pneumonia. Never will.

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