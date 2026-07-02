[The MAHA Media Hub, hosted by Tony Lyons, streams every Wednesday at 4pm Eastern. Below are Lyons’ remarks from July 1; a video recording of the entire episode is viewable, here.]

Welcome to the MAHA Media Hub, and welcome to the MAHA Revolution. I’m Tony Lyons, president of MAHA Action.

I want to start with last Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling for Bayer/Monsanto, because it’s a devastating blow to public health. By shielding the maker of Roundup from liability for failing to warn people, the Court put profits ahead of American families. John Durnell used Roundup for about 20 years and developed non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. A jury of ordinary Americans heard the evidence and held Monsanto accountable — and the Supreme Court just threw that verdict out. The message to families is: once Washington stamps a label “approved,” you get no say and no day in court. And here’s what’s hard to stomach: Monsanto could have warned people, and two justices said so plainly. This is the same company whose old “safety” study was retracted last year after it came out they’d helped ghostwrite it. And this isn’t left versus right: The dissent was written by Justice Jackson and joined by Justice Gorsuch, appointed by opposite parties. That’s corporate capture, plain and simple — exactly what this movement exists to end.

So hear me clearly: This isn’t the end of the fight, it’s the start of a bigger one. We’ll go to Congress and demand they restore every American’s right to hold these companies accountable — and the Senate, writing its Farm Bill right now, must not write this shield back in. We’ll push the EPA for an honest, independent review of glyphosate, built on real science, not studies paid for by the people selling the chemical. And we’ll take it to the ballot box, because this is why the midterms matter and why we need MAHA candidates elected. Monsanto has the money, the lawyers, and now a ruling from the Supreme Court. We have something stronger: millions of Americans tired of being told to sit down and accept a food system that’s making their kids sick. We will not be quiet. We will not back down. We will not stop. Thursday’s decision is a setback, not the final word — and together, we’re going to win.

Now, as hard as that ruling was, this same week also brought major victories for the MAHA movement — victories that show our message is breaking through and our priorities are moving forward.

President Trump signed an Executive Order directing HHS, USDA, and EPA to scale regenerative agriculture across America. That means strengthening farm resilience, rebuilding soil health, reducing input costs, improving profitability for farmers, expanding export markets, and supporting rural communities. That’s exactly the kind of long-term thinking we need if we’re serious about reducing our dependence on toxic chemicals while keeping American agriculture strong.

Secretary Kennedy and Dr. Oz announced tremendous progress on eliminating healthcare fraud, to the tune of 6.5 billion dollars. We also saw continued commitment to the STREETS initiative — expanding peer support, strengthening faith-based partnerships, and helping more Americans find lasting recovery from addiction.

We are bringing back the Presidential Fitness Test and reversing the failed Fauci-era policies that did so much damage to public health and public trust.

And just yesterday, Secretary Kennedy announced the end of the Covid-19 Emergency Use Authorization declarations. HHS made clear that the emergency authorities used during Covid are no longer justified. As Secretary Kennedy put it, Americans deserve a regulatory system that is transparent, accountable, and rooted in the rule of law — and emergency powers must be temporary and targeted. This is a major step toward restoring accountability, transparency, and trust in our health agencies.

And there’s more accountability ahead. After years of oversight efforts led by Senator Rand Paul, Dr. Anthony Fauci has finally been subpoenaed, and is expected to testify on July 29.

MAHA is making incredible progress, but we must not lose focus and get discouraged by setbacks, because the people and institutions pushing centralized control over health, food, agriculture, and public policy are still powerful. They are still organized. And they are still working to shape the future of this country in their perverse image, not one that serves the American people.

One of the clearest examples is Bill Gates.

Bill Gates represents a broader model of power: private wealth influencing public health, vaccine policy, food systems, farmland, synthetic meat, climate interventions, and global institutions, without any transparency or democratic accountability. During Covid, Gates became one of the most visible private figures promoting mass vaccination and restrictive policies. No unelected billionaire should have that much influence over public health decisions that affect millions of families.

Let’s be honest about what’s at stake. While this administration is rebuilding our food system by investing in regenerative agriculture and healthier farming practices, Bill Gates has consistently backed a very different vision—one centered on technological interventions, including genetically modified mosquitoes, solar geoengineering research, large-scale farmland acquisition, lab-grown meat, and synthetic food production. MAHA believes the future of health begins by restoring nature, not replacing it. These are not isolated issues. They are part of a larger fight over who controls our health, our food supply, our farms, our children’s future, and our freedom.

The MAHA movement stands for something very different. We stand for real food. We stand for regenerative agriculture. We stand for family farms. We stand for medical freedom. We stand for transparency, informed consent, and accountability. We stand for parents, children, farmers, workers, and communities. And we are proving that when people get organized, when they speak the truth, and when they refuse to back down, they can win.

So, yes, this was a great week for MAHA. But we cannot get complacent. We must stay vigilant. We must stay focused. And we must keep fighting.