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Christina's avatar
Christina
5h

I lived in Hawaii for thirty-two years. I was a member of a community effort who filed a ballot initiative to hold Monsanto accountable for harmful effects from their glyphosate/GMO corn seed production. We won at the ballot box for our moratorium initiative.

In 2014, it was still Monsanto, pre- Bayer merger. They spent 10 million to stop our effort. We spent five- hundred thousand. I could write pages about the situation but it would be opening a PTSD chapter. Monsanto (is ruthless) sued our group and we went to Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals who ruled in their favor due to Hawaii State agriculture laws. Keep the fight going. We won in many other ways. Search Wikipedia under Monsanto corporate history. See the list of chemicals they have produced since 1900 and it will open your eyes. Secretary Kennedy knows quite well.

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Kathy Boston's avatar
Kathy Boston
5h

We are in a spiritual war and need to fight with spiritual weapons. Prayers, faith, truth…

Bayer stock rose 18% last week. Greed is insidious. Chemical industry is as powerful as big Pharma

There is a law firm rolling out class action lawsuits against businesses that are pumping chemical fragrance through their HVAC systems. They’re going after the Marriott, Hilton, Disney, airports etc. They are also going after other businesses that have chemical fragrance products… Think plug-in air fresheners in public bathrooms. They are highly toxic and they are everywhere including hospitals, doctors and dentist office. I’m chemical sensitive and I can’t go anywhere without being triggered. Scented Laundry products are brutal. I can smell it on people a mile away.

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