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annapolis73's avatar
annapolis73
Jul 23

I'm sticking with the mission and RFK.

"To say that the future will be different from the present is, to scientists, hopelessly self-evident. I observe regretfully that in politics, however, it can be heresy. It can be denounced as radicalism, or branded as subversion. There are people in every time and every land who want to stop history in its tracks. They fear the future, mistrust the present, and invoke the security of a comfortable past which, in fact, never existed. It hardly seems necessary to point out in California - of all States -- that change, although it involves risks, is the law of life." RFK- The Opening to the Future Adress at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, California (June 8, 1964)

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Tom D'Agostino's avatar
Tom D'Agostino
Jul 23

RFK is the single best hire that Trump has had. He has great people around him, but the most impactful, over time, will be RFK, IF he is not buried by big Pharma. Generations will benefit from what he is doing now and going forward. He is a man with a singular mission. I hope God protects him because he is going through some very rough waters.

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