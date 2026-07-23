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annapolis73's avatar
annapolis73
9m

I'm sticking with the mission and RFK.

"To say that the future will be different from the present is, to scientists, hopelessly self-evident. I observe regretfully that in politics, however, it can be heresy. It can be denounced as radicalism, or branded as subversion. There are people in every time and every land who want to stop history in its tracks. They fear the future, mistrust the present, and invoke the security of a comfortable past which, in fact, never existed. It hardly seems necessary to point out in California - of all States -- that change, although it involves risks, is the law of life." RFK- The Opening to the Future Adress at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, California (June 8, 1964)

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Ubetcha's avatar
Ubetcha
1m

Simply rescind the PREP Act. Its absolutely within is rights as HHS. Rescind the Emergency Use Authorization. Also totally within his rights as the HHS. These are just protections for the makers and distributors of these fraudulent vaccines. The only thing "SAFE" is the legal protections from these laws and previous HHS actions.

Everything else is simply smoke and mirrors.

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