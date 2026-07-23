[On Wednesday, July 22, Tony Lyons, President of MAHA Action and host/ producer of the MAHA Media Hub, delivered the below introductory remarks. The full episode can be viewed on YouTube and below.]

Welcome to the MAHA Media Hub, and welcome to the MAHA Revolution. I’m Tony Lyons, President of MAHA Action.

I want to start today by talking about the man at the center of all this, because you’re going to read a hit piece about him tomorrow, and the day after, and the day after that. It’s been going on for nineteen years now. And I want you to think about who’s writing them and why.

Bobby Kennedy is the first HHS Secretary to come to Washington with a real vision — and it wasn’t a vision built on wanting more power, more control, more money, or more fame. It was built on one thing: ending the chronic disease epidemic in this country. And here’s what people forget — eighty percent of chronic disease is preventable. Eighty percent.

We can do better than this. We can protect our children. We have to protect our children. Never in our history has the head of HHS had that kind of vision — the kind that put him up against some of the most powerful companies on Earth. Trillion-dollar companies. And those companies never knew what to do with him. They couldn’t buy him. They couldn’t scare him. And that makes him dangerous.

What Bobby brought with him was honesty, integrity, and moral courage — the courage of his convictions. And I want you to understand something: if you’re in the business of poisoning the American public, those are the most dangerous traits in the world. They’re dangerous to your profit margins. They’re dangerous to your future profits. So they did the only thing they had left. They tried to discredit him, vilify him, write hit pieces, organize the smear campaigns. And here’s the thing — he is dangerous, but not to you, or to your family, or to any American who just wants their kids to grow up healthy. To all of us he’s the best thing that’s happened to public health in a generation.

Think about what they actually did to this man. They sued him in state after state to keep him off the ballot. They worked to keep him off the debate stage. They tried to destroy his reputation, hurt his family, and lie about his record. They even refused him Secret Service protection. They did literally everything they could to keep him from the kind of power the American people ultimately handed him. And why did the people hand it to him anyway? Because during Covid, millions of Americans learned something they can’t unlearn — that blind faith in authority isn’t science, it’s the road to something much darker. They watched the government and these big corporations shame and punish dissent instead of debating it. They watch the government deplatform people. De-license doctors. Defund, doxx, and gaslight anybody who asked a hard question. But as George Orwell said: in a time of deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.

And that truth is exactly what led millions of Americans to back Bobby Kennedy and to vote for President Trump — because Trump was brave enough to finally give Bobby the chance to fight back against the corruption that has poisoned all of us, especially our children.

I’ve published about fifteen of Bobby’s books. I watched him work sixteen hours a day, hunting down researchers and fact-checkers all over the world to make sure every single line was unimpeachable. And you know what? In all those years, with all that money lined up against him, nobody ever sued us. Nobody ever stood up and said, “he got it wrong on page 128.”

The Real Anthony Fauci was the most censored book I’ve seen in a career of publishing thousands of books. Not because it was wrong. Because it was true, and the truth was inconvenient to some very powerful people.

Back in February, The New York Times ran a piece with the line that every hundred years produces an RFK Jr. They wrote that diseases don’t care what you eat or how you live — that the Faucis of the world did a wonderful job protecting us, and now Bobby’s come along to ruin this supposed golden age. But look at the actual numbers. We have the tools, the money, the doctors, and the science to be the healthiest country on Earth. Instead we spend three times what other nations spend and get the worst outcomes of any of the thirty industrialized countries — study after study shows us, at or near the bottom. That’s the “great job” they’re so proud of. That’s the status quo they’re fighting to protect. Well, I say these people have had their chance and now it’s our time.

I’ll say one more thing, and this one’s to our own side. There are good people in this movement — activists who’ve fought this fight for twenty, thirty years — who feel like Bobby was supposed to be Superman. Come to Washington and fix everything in a day. And I understand the impatience. I feel it too. But no reasonable person could think that hundred-billion, five-hundred-billion-dollar companies would just cave overnight – that corrupt, deep state actors would pack up and go home.

Nobody on this planet could undo a generation of corruption in a day. And here’s what I want you to see clearly: that impatience is being used. This is a strategy. The same lobbyists, companies, government officials and writers who’ve presided over the poisoning of the American public have figured out how to co-opt well-meaning people inside our own movement — to turn good activists into unwitting foot soldiers for the very interests they claim to hate. And if that strategy works, you know exactly where it ends: with HHS handed right back to the Big Pharma and Big Food companies that ran it as a captured agency for the last generation.

So let’s be patient with each other. Let’s look honestly at the progress and at the alternative. This was never going to be easy or fast — but we are getting there. And week after week, this administration is delivering real change, real MAHA wins that will make Americans healthier for generations.

For decades, Washington measured success by how much money it spent treating sick people, and a lot of powerful interests got rich off that arrangement. We measure success differently. By whether we keep people from getting sick in the first place. By whether the agencies your taxes pay for are working for you, or for somebody else. That’s a profound shift – and, week after week, the proof keeps piling up.

Today’s incredible lineup will include Senator Rand Paul; ;Miriam Eckenfels, Director of the EMR and Wireless Program at Children’s Health Defense; Amelia Gilardi, a cell tower injured victim and youth educator; biological dentists Dr. Shawn and Dr. Ben Javid; Dr. Lona Cook, chiropractor and co-founder of Well Adjusted Students Inc.; Lily Tang Williams, the Republican candidate for Congress for New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District; and Dr. Eric Berg, “The Knowledge Doc.”

First up, we have Dr. Daniel Pompa. He’s the founder of the Pompa Program and the author of multiple books. He became a leading cellular health expert by going through his own health journey — and he’s now teaching practitioners worldwide about advanced detoxification strategies and helping thousands of Americans get their health back. Welcome to the MAHA Media Hub, Dr. Pompa.

[Tony Lyons hosts the MAHA Media Hub every Wednesday from 4pm - 5:15pm Eastern. You may watch past episodes here.]