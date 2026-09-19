In his speech during Thursday’s conference, “CHD in DC: In Order to Form a More Perfect Future,” MAHA Action president Tony Lyons examined how and why the corporate players that control what we eat and what medicines we put into our bodies are so resistant to change — and why they find HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. so ‘dangerous.’

Secretary Kennedy delivered the event’s keynote speech.

Other speakers included Sen. Ron Johnson, Sen. Rand Paul, Rep. Thomas Massie, Andrew Wakefield, Mark Gorton, Katherine Paul, Michael Kane, Kim Mack Rosenberg, Esq., Sayer Ji, Jan Jekielek, Mary Holland, Esq., Brian Hooker, PhD., Miriam Eckenfels, Esq., and Polly Tommey.

The all-day event took place at the Grand Hyatt in Washington, DC.

[Below is the full text of Lyons’ speech along with the CHD video recording. The text was altered slightly for clarity.]

I was thinking about what to say today, and then I was thinking maybe I’ll start with a story that some of you guys haven’t heard. When my daughter was about four years old, I remember that we had a party in my apartment on the Upper West Side in New York City. We had 50, 60 people there. It was very civilized. My daughter was wearing a white dress and she was so incredibly beautiful and calm and sweet. And she was carrying around a little tray. And I remember that really clearly. And a bunch of people came up to me as they had at her school many times and asked me what we do to make her so sweet, so friendly, so generous, so calm. And I, of course, had to give all the credit to my ex-wife, Helena Hjalmarsson.

But then, a few weeks later, my daughter got six vaccines in one day for, I think, for 12 viruses. And she had a massive seizure. She regressed very quickly — so much so that the mother of one of her friends, who lived in our building, a co-op on West Eighty-First Street, ran up to me and said, ‘What happened to your daughter’?

Lina, 23, learned to spell using a letter board. Her memoir will be published on September 22 by Skyhorse Publishing

What had happened to her is that she suddenly just turned into a different person. She was speaking pretty well in Swedish and in English. She was doing great in school. She was very happy, very outgoing, had a lot of friends — and then she wasn’t able to speak in any language. She lost all of her previously acquired skills, and she just was screaming and upset and biting herself and running in front of things and had serious neurological damage, probably from the seizures.

It started with one massive seizure, and then it turned into a seizure disorder. And so she wasn’t able to tell the difference between hot and cold. She was just in really bad shape. And that was kind of day and night for a very long time.

I was told by a lot of people that what I had seen with my own eyes never happened. And that, of course, has a big impact on how you see the world.

I’ve been a book publisher for a while. And like Mary [Holland] said, I run Skyhorse Publishing. We have published about 12,000 books and have a whole bunch of imprints. I used to be friends with a lot of people in book publishing, too. I used to go out to lunch with the heads of big publishing companies. But I’ve lost all of those friendships because, basically, once again, what I watched happen and then what I heard from so many other people — [that it] actually didn’t happen and that I’d gone off the deep end.

What I realized then is that kind of thing can be true in all kinds of areas. And then I began to publish books that challenged the status quo or the prevailing views in all kind of areas and published hundreds and hundreds of books that just make people angry. But I think that’s a good thing and it sort of led me to the point where I thought, ‘Why do people read books? What’s the point of books? If you’re going to open a book and know what you’re going to think after you’re done reading it, then you have no business reading, right?’ Like what’s the point of it? If you can tell from the cover that this is a book that’s going to confirm all your biases, then you should just stop. You should save yourself the five hours; there are plenty of other things you can do. Spend the time with your family, go to the gym, do something else meaningful.

That became my kind of publishing motto — that books should really challenge everything, that they should make you question everything, and that everything ought to be on the table. That we don’t know the truth, and that if you believe in science, there of course is no truth. And there’s constant change, and there’s innovation.

But virtually everybody in America knows, as a fact, maybe one of the most important facts in their lives — because it gets more coverage from more news organizations than any subject that I can think of — and that fact is: every vaccine made in the past, or that will be made in the future, or anything that you call a vaccine that might not have been called a vaccine in the past, because the definition, as many of us in this room know, has changed five times. All of those vaccines are safe and effective. They’re automatically safe and effective.

There was a New York Times article where I think it was Aaron Siri who said that one of the polio vaccines, with some quick comment, was obviously much less safe than the other five. And then there’s an article that comes out right away that says Bobby Kennedy is an anti-vaxxer because his friend said that 1 of 6 products was worse than the others 5. That’s crazy, that’s insane, that’s dangerous.

We all know, and any rational person ought to know, that you could take any product, of any kind, and line them up, and one of them is better than all of the others, obviously. There’s an old quote, I think it’s from Copernicus, that says: ‘my life is a dedication to the truth that around every circle, another can be drawn.’ The idea is: we can always do better. Even if at one time vaccines were relatively safe, and even if they were the best we could do at the time, we all should be open-minded with these products — and with any other product — that we could do a better job.

One of the reasons that we don’t do a better job is because there’s a 1986 Act that gives a liability shield to every vaccine company in the country, saying that you can’t sue them. We know that big pharmaceutical companies are the most criminally prosecuted companies in the country. That’s not me saying it. That’s just from court records, that they’ve received more criminal fines than any other group of companies. But we’re supposed to believe that everything that they do is perfect?

That makes me think about running into Andy Wakefield when I was walking in. He was like Bobby Kennedy is today. When I first met Andy — I think it was 2013. At the time, he was probably the most vilified doctor on the planet. And it all kind of happened quickly. And I got to know him, and I listened to him, and I thought he was really smart and sharp. And I read through a book that he had written. And I thought, you know, this is really striking. This is a story that’s going to change people’s minds. That was 13 years ago.

What happened next was that he went on — I think it was the Today Show. And I think that he thought, like a lot of people think, that the media is relatively fair. He gets on, and he’s ready for a real conversation . . . and what happened is I think they let him say three words, and then they lectured him for a couple of minutes about ‘misinformation’ and being a great danger to children, and then asked him to leave.

In his book there’s a great little anecdote that I think is a real teaching story: when he was being vilified and attacked and prosecuted by the UK government, they were able to add to a graduating class test … This is the big High School test [in England] that determines which college you’re going to go to – and has a big impact on the rest of your life. There was a question on that test that very year that asked, ‘Who is the now discredited doctor who falsely claimed that there was a connection between vaccines and autism?’ And the amazing thing about that is that you were sort of at a point — it’s almost like you’re trying to get into a nightclub and you have to get past people and you couldn’t get in. You couldn’t get into the system if you didn’t know the answer to that question.

That’s just a little piece of a whole spectrum of tactics to indoctrinate people. And I think that since then, I really started to learn the level of indoctrination prevalent in this country, where people think Bobby Kennedy is a danger. You think about that and for a long time you could read in every newspaper in the country about how dangerous and scary Bobby Kennedy’s misinformation was — his bad theories, his twisted logic. You could read stories that he did something when he was young, that young people do. He had a tough childhood. And when your father and your uncle get assassinated, you know that’s not gonna have no impact on you. So he had a colorful early life. But then he develops into this incredible human being with such integrity and such honesty, and such lack of care for himself, that he’s just dedicated to protecting children at incredible cost to himself.

The question then is: Who is he a danger to? We know that these big pharmaceutical companies are the most criminal organizations in the country. We know that Big Food companies aren’t far behind. We know a very small number of people in the United States die each year from infectious disease. We also know that the media covers a single measles death like it’s Armageddon. Even if they’re comorbidities, even if there’s a story that’s contradictory, even if you can’t get any of the facts, you just hear ‘measles.’

I would say: anytime you hear the word ‘measles’ in the media, you should think psy- op. You should think: this is a story meant to control what I think, what I do, what I believe and what my attitude towards Bobby Kennedy ought to be. The idea then is that from the things, the products that these companies make — Big Pharma, Big Food — more than 1.2 million people die each year from things that are 85% preventable. And this chronic disease epidemic that comes from these products costs 90% of our medical cost for the year. And then we think, well, what does that really mean? Then you hear this other statistic that we spend two and a half to three times what any other country on the planet spends on health care. And in almost every category, we have the worst health outcomes. And you think: how could that be possible? You’re supposed to get what you pay for, right?

If you’re spending all that money, how is it that, in every category, out of 30 industrialized countries we’re number 27, number 28, number 30, number 24, but in total we’re at the very bottom. And so I would say that that’s the kind of corruption tax that everybody in this country has been subjected to for the last generation.

If you have any logic whatsoever, you would know that the system is kind of set up just to make money, that the reason that somebody like Dr. Fauci can fail in every conceivable way and still get more and more power – over 50 years — still get a bigger and bigger salary, still hang out with more and more famous people and go on more tv shows, even though you know he’s brought in to deal with allergies, but allergies are a hockey stick during the time that he’s in charge, an obesity hockey stick you know off the charts goes from, 10, 12% to... 30, 40%, all the numbers just get astronomically worse. So how can that happen? And the answer is that somebody like Bobby Kennedy, who’s working for the American public and trying to protect our children, he’s a ‘danger’ to a group of companies and to a way of life and to government agencies that are captured by those companies.

We and Bobby Kennedy are working for families and for children. Dr. Fauci was judged by the benefit that he gave to those companies and to that system that was created to extract money from people with a total disregard for health outcomes, because there’s no way — in any company, any organization, any government agency — in our minds, we would think: somebody’s going to look at the outcomes. Somebody’s going to say, ‘I will give you a raise if you have a better outcome. I’m going to give you better job if you’ve succeeded in something.’ Obviously it looked like, for Fauci and for those companies, and for the agencies that were bribed by those companies, and the politicians who were bribe by them, that Fauci was succeeding.

So, Bobby Kennedy is a big danger to that system. And he’s breaking that system down in area after area. And if you think about how powerful these companies have become and how many lobbyists they have and how much politicians in positions of real power, how many people at agencies have been funded by them, have been supported by them, have received donations from them, you can see that that’s going to be a difficult system to dismantle.

Today’s system is like Chicago in the 1930s — where everything, all the judges, all the politicians, were owned by the mafia. In a way, Big Pharma and Big Food are mafia.

There are a lot of people out there who are saying, ‘Why isn’t Bobby doing more? Why hasn’t he fixed everything immediately?’ And that’s a great question. I love that. You guys should keep yelling and screaming and saying, ‘Hey, Bobby, do more. Fix more. Solve everything. I don’t want anything to go wrong in my life for the rest of my life.’

Bobby Kennedy has power now. But the forces that he’s up against and the progress that he has made in the face of those forces is just unprecedented.

I think in area after area we’re told that school lunches can’t be healthy, that it’s racist to want healthy school lunches. It’s classist, that poor people can’t afford to have healthy food. But the problem with that? It’s another story that comes from the companies that benefit from that narrative.

We also know that in countries all around the world, kids eat healthy, whole, real food for lunches at a fraction of the cost. The Japanese government was able to find a way to get healthy, real food to every student and every school in the entire country for half the price of our school lunches. So, you think about that. That whole narrative — that’s all a lie. It’s not about money. Like I said, we all know that we spend three times on health care what any other country spends, and our health outcomes are worse. We spend now two times on school lunches, and we get food that causes chronic disease. We send people to the hospital, and they eat ultra-processed food, food with dyes in it, food with 10,000 chemicals, when in Europe there are only something like 300 chemicals that are legal to put into food.

Everything in this country over the last generation has just been connected to money, but also to the false narratives that support that system and so the question is how does that change? These companies have literally trillions of dollars and they’re going to do everything that makes sense to them, and one of the things they’re going do is say, ‘Well, if our income from this group of products is this and it’s going to cost us this much money to fight Bobby Kennedy, that’s a good deal. Like maybe we can actually win. Maybe we can stall. Maybe we wait them out.’ And then we’ll get probably say, ‘what if we fund Democrats?’

Because Big Pharma doesn’t care about left or right, or right or wrong. They just care about selling their products and making as much money as they can. So, they would say, “Well, what if we fund Democrats and we win the midterms, right? What’s going to happen then? Maybe then we can promise to do a lot of things. We can take baby steps, and then as soon as Bobby has a little bit less power, as soon as he’s being dragged into congressional hearings, we can roll it all back.’

That’s a playbook, and these companies have a lot tricks, a very complex set of steps that they take to get the outcomes that they want — and they invent new ones all the time, and the latest is that they’re adopting MAHA terminology, saying ‘we agree with you on all these different things’ because if you can’t beat somebody then you try to co-opt them and you see that kind of thing with peptides now.

My feeling is that one must win in the marketplace of ideas, and one of the things that stands in the way of that is corruption, propaganda, and all of these false narratives. And you know, if you don’t have liability shields, then that’s a kind of a safety signal that is sent out. And if you have a liability shield, then there’s no signal, because nobody has anything to force them to do something different.

People sometimes say that MAHA or CHD or any of these big sorts of constellations of aligned organizations — that they’re anti-business. And I would say: we’re more pro-business than any group of companies because we want things. Because we want things to progress. We want real science. And real science means that you can challenge everything and that there’s an incentive to challenge things. And that if you challenge things and you succeed and you create a better product, then you’re going to win. And then people are gonna buy your product. They’re going to know about the side effects that come from it. They’re going to have to pay for the damage of the side-effects. And, you know, Bobby Kennedy knew that.

When Bobby was trying to, in 1999, when he was one of Time Magazine’s “heroes of the planet” for his environmental work, he was pro-business then and he’s pro-business now. He realized that if companies had to pay for their pollution, they would pollute less. And that of course makes sense. If a vaccine company has to pay, they’re going to make safer vaccines. If some vaccines can’t be made safely, they’re going to stop making them. And they’re going to make some of those decisions based on their liability. The same, I think, will be true with pesticides, that if you have glyphosate in every bit of water in the country, not only do we lose all of our choice, because we can’t choose whether to have glyphosate or not have glyphosate. This is a product made by a company. Because it’s ubiquitous, we have some choice left but that choice is between things that are not good. We can choose between different types of sodas or different types of French fries or different brands of fast food, but to have a real choice you need that real liability, so our media really challenges companies.

If you look at the failure of the media in this country, the failure of investigative journalism over the last generation, it’s really just died. And many of you here who are journalists, I think there’s some in the back — I would say, you should really look at yourselves and you should wonder, why is it that you can’t question things? Somebody came to me the other day and they wanted a comment, and they said there’s a MAHA Summit on September 28 and 29, and they said, ‘Oh you’re taking money from a bunch of different companies and we’d like to talk about those companies and doesn’t it feel like you’re being co-opted by these companies.’ I was thinking — that’s a reasonable question — nothing wrong with that question but the much bigger question is, ‘Why aren’t those same so-called investigative journalists looking at every member of Congress, every . . .’

(applause)

Why aren’t they looking at every member of their own ranks who failed to investigate all the Big Food companies and the Big Pharma companies and the Big Ag companies that are responsible for 1.2 million deaths or more per year? That is the real epidemic in this country.

In what world, in what kind of rational world, would every major newspaper, every news show, cover four people getting measles? Now, people can be harmed by measles . . . that’s not the question. The question is, why are you covering that? And why haven’t you covered more than a million people dying every year from preventable chronic disease? Why do you not care about that?

One possible answer — I don’t want to make any accusations, but one possible answer could be that, and I looked this up this morning on ChatGPT because I had seen higher numbers and I believe they probably are higher, but ChatGPT says at 25% of all of the advertising dollars at major news stations in this country come from Big Pharma and a somewhat smaller number comes from Big Food. So, something like half of the advertising dollars come from the companies that are giving us this outcome of more than a million deaths and they don’t get investigated and, for a generation, neither the right nor the left has had any congressional investigations on them, has really gone after this problem, which is of epic proportions. And then Bobby Kennedy comes along.

I’m going to end with the idea of how dangerous Bobby is. And the truth is that he really is dangerous. A lot of people might have to change the way they act and might have change the products that they sell to every child in America and to every adult in America and start to do a better job like countries all around the world do. And if you look at the fact that even right now, people have a health problem, somebody gets a certain kind of cancer, and the system is just kind of blocked. So they go all around the world to countries that will give them better care, or they need a certain kind of surgery and they go to Berlin, they need stem cell treatments and they got to Mexico or the Caribbean or they go Canada to get cheaper drugs. You think about that and you realize we’ve had a government that hasn’t protected us. We’ve had system that’s at war with us. And our government is supposed to work for us. They’re supposed to have our interests at heart.

I think Bobby Kennedy is the most dangerous individual to this system, who’s come along in a generation. And you’re still, you’re not going to have perfect days from the day that he came into power. But I think that every child in America is going to be healthier for the work that he’s done, for the MAHA wins that are coming up day after day, that are almost never covered by any news station.

You see AOC using MAHA talking points now. That’s a victory. You even see Eli Lilly making comments about how much exercise and eating healthy food is important. And you wonder why that is because they never did that before. So, we’ve been able to win this cultural war. And that I think that’s where the biggest victory comes from.

With the actual laws, there’s a system in place — and I’m going to keep saying it — and this system is meant to maintain itself and the status quo. And it’s meant to reject change. But change is science. We’ve had the most anti-science system in place of any country in the history of mankind. We’ve rejected change and progress more than any other country, more than any other civilization. We’ve just stopped things, and we’ve done that for one reason only: because there’s a revenue stream coming from the way things are. They’re factories built that cost billions of dollars to retool, and these companies don’t want to do that. And they’re not going to do so unless they’re forced to do it. We can’t expect the media to force them to, we can’t expect the government — even this much better, much stronger, much more well-intentioned government — because there are all these roadblocks that are set up in our system.

But the thing is —we can change it, because we’ve seen things now that we can never unsee. There are only so many children who can be poisoned without their parents saying, ‘this is it! I’m not believing anything anymore. I’m doing what I’m told. I’m putting into my body or reading books or doing anything that I’m indoctrinated to do. I’m going to question everything.’’ And so people say, ‘questioning things is dangerous.’ It is.

You know, there’s a great book called Civilization and in that book it says lack of confidence can kill a civilization. The author says we can destroy ourselves by cynicism and disillusionment just as effectively as with bombs. But I would say this: I would say, we trusted them, we believed in them, we thought that it couldn’t be possible. We thought it can’t be a conspiracy. There are too many people who are involved. It’s hundreds and hundreds of companies. It’s thousands of powerful people. Would they all be willing to poison our children? And what we learned is ‘yes.’ So, we don’t trust them anymore. We’re not going to trust them. We’re going to question everything. We’re going to think for ourselves. We’re going to fight for medical freedom because we know you can’t do worse than we’ve done. The things that everybody says are the great dangers of Bobby Kennedy . . . all those things already happened. And Bobby Kennedy is now coming in and trying to change them. I’m really grateful.

Thank you for listening. And soon we’re going to hear from Bobby Kennedy himself.

One last thing that I wanted to say is that I know all the people at CHD and all the leadership really well, and I think they’re doing phenomenal work. And I want to encourage everybody to do everything they can to help CHD. Mary Holland works around the clock. She’s incredibly dedicated. She and her whole team - they don’t ask for gratitude. She’s not out there bragging about all the successes she’s had, but she’s just been a critical person in the progress that we’ve made. And this organization has been so important in so many different ways, over so many years. And I’m proud to know them, to have learned about all the different things that they’re doing — and I just think we should all give a big round of applause for CHD.

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