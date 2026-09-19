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Chantal Mokhtarzadeh's avatar
Chantal Mokhtarzadeh
2h

So sorry to read what happened to your daughter So tragic ! You must be so angry with these unethical people who created and promoted these vaccines ! L

Fortunately I stopped my daughter from inoculating her children .I just gave her enough literature to show the damage they can cause .

I admire all the work you are all tirelessly doing

I m in the UK Nothing is spoken about here ! GP s are still offering Covid jabs ! It makes me cringe !

And of course there are the turbo cancers and myocarditis etc Young people dying So much tragedy for families .But still no news on the Tv or papers !,!

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Truth Seeker's avatar
Truth Seeker
2h

Thank you for disclosing Mr. Lyons tragic history regarding allowing

an MD to inject his daughter with 6 Quaxcines destroying her health. Even then

would have been happy to spend 15 minutes to avoid this tragedy.

Some of us knew how preposterous the idea that health comes from needles.

None are safe, none are effective. Big P, yes, but the entire debacle

took a delivery crew, the MD's. Not printing get out of jail passes.

The vax quax issue is best kept separate from the junk foods... IMO

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