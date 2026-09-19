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JORGE ARROYO's avatar
JORGE ARROYO
3h

Kennedy is the living example that being in opposition - see when he was president of CHD - is one thing, and being in power - see his position as HHS secretary - is another. Likewise, criticizing is easy, building is hard. Likewise, criticizing is the easy part, the hard part is building. This is mainly what Kennedy is doing as HHS secretary, despite his flaws. Nobody is perfect

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Amy Formby MacDougall's avatar
Amy Formby MacDougall
2h

Thank you for your dedication to vaccine SAFETY & testing! In adults AND children! We appreciate the hard work & patience in soldiering on! Stay the course! God bless you & Cheryl 🙏🏻

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