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annapolis73's avatar
annapolis73
13h

“We should never forget that everything Adolph Hitler did in Germany was "legal" and everything the Hungarian freedom fighers did in Hungary was "illegal." - Martin Luther King, Jr.

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Christopher Kruger's avatar
Christopher Kruger
12h

Consumers are going to have to boycott big box stores and chains and demand a "Glysophate-free" labeling protocol. This will happen, its a question of if, not when, MAHA has to get in the streets.

This goes for the downhill products like the cattle that eat the tainted corn.

Start with McDonald's, Steak & Shake has already come around on the seed oils issue.

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