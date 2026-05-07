The MAHA Report

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John Wright's avatar
John Wright
4h

No farm bill is a good farm bill until it encourages healthy farming and doesn't support industrial / corporate farming. Government should have almost nothing to do with farming!

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Cia Parker's avatar
Cia Parker
2h

The biggedt MAHA win is approval of blueberry and mango flavored vapes for kids 12 and up. Nicotine is a nutrient.

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