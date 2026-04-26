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Kathy Boston's avatar
Kathy Boston
1h

I just discovered a serial called lovebirds. On the box it says glyphosate free. Great marketing tool.

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Martin Rossol's avatar
Martin Rossol
1h

I think I agree that glyphosate on food plants (grains, etc.) is harmful. What I have yet to read about or see discussed, is glyphosate as just a week-killer. Herbicide. What is the risk if I spray it in the alley? If I spray it one the weeds in my driveway? Should I use paraquat? My father used to spray gasoline on weeds; is that preferable? Knives can kill, right? But there are good uses of knives, too. I sure wish there would be some disclaimers- if there are any -about glyphosate use.

Please, happy to hear.

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