Chef André Rush’s positive, can-do energy lights up an entire room within seconds, and it suits a man who has cooked for four presidents, served his country in uniform for 24 years, and now serves America’s children and their families.

It is also why so many people follow him. Rush counts more than 20 million followers across his platforms, and by his own tally, 57% of them are kids, which puts him in front of more children than most pediatricians will see in a lifetime.

In September, Rush joined Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the kitchen for the fourth episode of “The Real Food Show,” where the two rebuilt a Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme with real ingredients and served a complete meal for less than $3.00 a person. The episode was about as mild as television gets, and it cost him roughly 20,000 followers. Rush read the angry comments, blocked every one of them, and went back to cooking.

“This is my house,” Rush told his disgruntled Instagrammers. “This is my house, because you couldn’t physically come in my door and do the same thing.” He continues, “I felt absolutely non-emotional and non-apologetic about it. If I lost another 20,000, I didn’t care. The people that know me came into my inbox and showed so much appreciation for me standing up and not bowing down, and I would never do that.”

Rush sees no politics in a plate of healthy food, and he has little patience for anyone who does. The people who came after him were not thinking about their own children, he said, and the diseases those children face have nothing to do with political parties.

“Diabetes has no political agenda. Heart disease has no political agenda. Obesity has no political agenda,” Rush said.

The numbers behind that line tell a sobering story. More than 40% of the nearly 73 million children in the United States live with at least one chronic health condition, and more than one in five children over age 6 is obese, a rise of more than 270% since the 1970s, according to the MAHA Commission report the Trump administration released in May 2025.

Rush learned to cook in Columbus, Mississippi, where he grew up poor, the son of a country farmer who sent his children out to pick crops on neighbors’ farms to teach them hard work and the habit of giving back. He cooked beside his mother, mostly the comfort food the Hospitality State is known for, and the warmth of those hours still comes back to him now that she is gone.

“It was all about comfort and love,” he said, “and that’s why I switched over to become a cook, a chef.”

His journey includes a 24-year Army career that began in 1993, multiple deployments, and 150 medals and trophies won with the U.S. Army Culinary Arts Team. He is a certified sommelier and a master ice carver who holds a culinary degree alongside degrees in hotel and restaurant management and business, and he trained more than 10,000 troops to cook.

His reputation as an award-winning cook carried him to the Pentagon and, beginning in 1997, the White House, where he cooked for Presidents Clinton, Bush, Obama, and Trump. He retired as a master sergeant and became famous almost overnight in 2018, when a photo of his 24-inch biceps went viral, a story he tells in his memoir, Call Me Chef, Dammit!

Rush laughed and refused to say which president ate the healthiest, though he allowed that each of them carried their own favorite indulgences. He worked around those cravings the way a mom hides spinach in the soup, cutting back the seed oils, swapping out an ingredient, and tucking vegetables into dishes where no one thought to look. “I’ll feel like I cheated myself or cheated them if I didn’t try my best,” he said.

The same instinct drives his answer to the parent who walks in the door at 6:30 with tired, hungry kids and $20 to feed them. He advises parents to shop the markdown shelves for meat near its sell-by date, buy the cheap, tough cuts, and let a pressure cooker or slow cooker work on them until the meat falls apart. “That’s hogwash about food costing too much,” he said. “That’s your excuse.”

His own kitchen runs on one great knife, which he calls his right arm, a pressure cooker, and a slow cooker, the kind of one-pot cooking a grandmother did while she walked away to do something else. He cooks lean protein in batches and freezes it for the weeks he spends on the road. Vegetables on the edge of spoiling go into mason jars with garlic and aromatics, because Rush would rather pickle, ferment, or blend them into a sauce than throw them out. He pre-boils and rinses his rice before cooking it, which he says removes most of the arsenic and other toxins, and he never uses processed foods.

The first thing he would change about how America eats has nothing to do with a recipe. He wants families to cook meals together, sit down together, put the phones away, and talk, with the kids leading the way.

“You make (the meal) with your kids,” Rush said. “You get them into the habits, you get them to understand it, you get them to lead you instead of you leading them. You get them to say, ‘Mom, Dad, I want carrots, I want vegetables, because it tastes so great.’ And it makes it all worth it because you guys are doing it together.”

Rush was inside the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001, when a hijacked plane struck the building, and the post-traumatic stress that followed shaped the rest of his life. He came out of it an advocate for wounded veterans, a cause that turned tragic when he lost a family member to post-traumatic stress. He speaks about it as a man of faith who believes he was left here to carry the work forward.

He still does 2,222 push-ups every morning for the 22 veterans he cites as dying by suicide each day, and he widens that count to include the spouses and children who carry that loss. His nonprofit, 2222 Inc., supports the mental health of veterans and their families, and he expects to launch the Chef Rush Foundation in the first quarter of 2027. He also teaches the children he mentors to cook well and to save and invest their money young, because he believes the world they’re inheriting will ask more of them than it asked of him.

Next comes SEAZON’D by Chef Rush, a line of all-natural superfood spices two years in the making that launches on Black Friday. In January, he starts a social media series in which kids from every kind of family cook alongside him, an idea he says Kennedy pushed him toward after they filmed together. His podcast, “You vs You with Chef Rush,” starts the same month.

Rush is blunt about what he wants from the people watching, and it has nothing to do with the comment section of Instagram. “Support the [HHS] secretary,” he said. “He’s doing the best he can.”

When he cooks for himself, Rush still goes back to the Southern comfort food of his mother’s kitchen, made with a healthy twist, and he remains certain that the cure for much of what ails America’s children begins at a family table.

“I just need people to be kind to each other,” he said, “and eat better, and be better, and live better, and give better, and believe more.”

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