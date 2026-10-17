In the fourth episode of The Real Food Show, host and Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. joins White House Chef Andre Rush to take on the Taco Bell classic, the Crunchwrap Supreme, with a MAHA makeover.

The episode, titled “Fast Food Made HEALTH,” illustrates how by tweaking some ingredients, one can still have fast-food – and on a budget.

Healthy eating does not have to be expensive, complicated, or boring,” Kennedy said,” Kennedy said. “Chef Rush and I remade a fast-food favorite with real, nutritious ingredients and served a complete meal for less than $3.50 a person. We are showing families that they can eat well, spend less, and take control of their health.”

Chef Rush is a retired Army master sergeant who spent more than two decades cooking in the military and later served as a White House chef under four presidents, including President Trump.

Rush, who recently appeared on MAHA Action’s MAHA Media Hub, became an internet sensation in 2018 when a photo of his 24-inch biceps went viral. He now uses his Instagram account to promote nutrition, fitness, and mental health awareness for military members and veterans.

Photo by American Essence

The target, Taco Bell’s Crunchwrap Supreme, contains 1,110 milligrams of sodium in a single wrap made mostly from processed ingredients. Its “seasoned beef” is only about 88% beef, and the rest is filled out with cellulose, a filler made from wood pulp, maltodextrin, modified corn starch, and synthetic flavor enhancers disodium inosinate and disodium guanylate.

The gooey orange “cheese” sauce inside the Crunchwrap lists no actual cheese, just nonfat milk, cheese whey, water, canola oil, and soybean oil, held together with starches, phosphates, cellulose gum, and the emulsifier sodium stearoyl lactylate.

The crunch wrap Rush and Kennedy create contains a hearty 32 grams of protein, plus 10 grams of fiber for $2.60 a serving, and the dessert that finishes the meal brings the total to about $3.44. This version is made from lean ground turkey, black beans, avocado, full-fat Greek yogurt, and a homemade taco seasoning mixed from five pantry spices.

A Drive-Thru Classic, Rebuilt in the Real Food Kitchen

The cooking process is simple: Chef Rush browns a pound of ground turkey and seasons it with cumin, chili powder, garlic, and two kinds of onion —a homemade blend with none of the fillers, flavor enhancers, or seed oils the drive-thru version carries. He layers the meat into a warmed whole-wheat tortilla with brown rice, beans, salsa, tomato, romaine, avocado, and Greek yogurt in place of sour cream, then folds the edges toward the center to close it. Finally, he crisps it seam-side down in a dry skillet, which gives the wrap the same golden crunch as the original without the fried tostada shell inside it.

Most store-bought flour and whole-wheat tortillas list soybean or canola oil, preservatives like calcium propionate, and dough conditioners such as mono- and diglycerides, which turn the tortilla into an ultra-processed food. Some conventional wheat is sprayed with glyphosate and residues of the weedkiller show up in tortillas. Choose organic tortillas instead, with a short list of recognizable ingredients.

Although the calorie count stays close to the drive-thru version at 500 per serving, those calories come from real nutrition rather than filler and chemicals, with nutrient-dense avocado and cultured yogurt in place of a processed “cheese” sauce. The full recipe serves four and needs nothing more than a skillet, a knife and a cutting board.

Food, Fitness, and the Troops

Rush’s memoir, Call Me Chef, Dammit!, traces his life from a Mississippi housing project, through his time in the Army, to the White House kitchen. Despite his celebrity, Chef Rush never forgets his fellow veterans; he does 2,222 push-ups every day to draw attention to veteran suicide (thenumber comes from the long-cited estimate of 22 veteran deaths a day.)

Photo by American Essence

On the show, he and Kennedy talk about how cooking real food builds connection and supports mental health, for families and troops alike. They also discuss the Trump administration’s efforts to improve the food served to service members.

For Rush, cooking has always been about serving the people at the table, whether family, troops, or presidents, and cooking has helped him cope with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) he developed after surviving the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon.

A Sweet Ending

The episode closes with a Chocolate Pistachio Banana “Nice” Cream made from frozen bananas, unsweetened cocoa, Greek yogurt, vanilla, chopped pistachios, and cacao nibs, blended into a soft-serve texture for about 90 cents a serving. It has no added sugar and none of the gums and emulsifiers that keep commercial frozen desserts stable on a shelf, and children can make it themselves with a little supervision.

Real Food as Policy

HHS launched The Real Food Show on July 30, 2026, to turn the new Dietary Guidelines for Americans into real meals that families can easily cook. The show keeps each recipe under $5 a serving whenever possible.

When Kennedy’s new food guidelines first came out, critics warned that the emphasis on quality protein, full-fat dairy, and whole foods would be too expensive for families. The show has become Kennedy’s answer to that charge, one recipe and one receipt at a time.